Harris lands in Philadelphia ahead of debate against Trump

Democratic presidential nominee and current Vice President Kamala Harris is set to clash with rival Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump in a TV debate, as the November 5 general election looms.

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Philadelphia in the northeastern US state of Pennsylvania on Monday ahead of a high-stakes TV debate with former Republican President Donald Trump in the city.

The debate, slated for Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET (0030 UTC on Wednesday), will be hosted by US broadcaster ABC News and held at Philadephia's National Constitution Center. It will be the first time Trump and Harris have debated and even met each other.

The Harris-Trump debate is slated for Tuesday evening Image: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/picture alliance

How are Harris, Trump preparing for the debate?

Harris has said she feels "good" before the debate. At the same time, she said she is prepared for possible personal insults from Trump, with the former president having attacked Harris both on her racial identity and intelligence.

"There's no floor for him in terms of how low he will go and we should be prepared for that," Harris said on the Rickey Smiley radio show. "And we should be prepared for the fact that he is probably going to speak a lot of untruths."

Harris will likely hit the former president on abortion rights, after the conservative-majority Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a move supported by Trump. She will also likely criticize Trump's role in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots and say he will implement the ultra-conservative Project 2025 policy platform upon taking office.

Trump is known for being unpredictable when it comes to public events Image: Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Trump is expected to criticize Harris, who serves under President Joe Biden, on inflation and the current administration's handling of migration at the US-Mexico border. At the same time, Trump is known for being unpredictable when it comes to debates and public events.

"You can't prepare for President Trump. There's just no way to do it," Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller told journalists on Monday, likening Harris to "a boxer trying to prepare for Floyd Mayweather or Muhammad Ali."

"You [just] don't know what angle the'yre going to come at you with," Miller added.

Former Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard has been assisting Trump with his campaign preparations. Gabbard had earlier debated against Harris in the 2020 Democratic primaries.

The Harris campaign has leaned on her experience as a prosecutor and compared it to the conviction and numerous charges faced by Trump Image: Alex Brandon/AP/picture alliance und Mat Otero/AP/dpa/picture alliance

Presentation, not just policy, can leave an impression

The debate will also be notable due to presentation of the candidates. Harris was previously a prosecutor in her home state of California before ascending to higher office, whereas Trump is a convicted felon who faces dozens of charges.

Moreover, age also will play a role on the debate stage and how TV views perceive the duel. Trump is 78 years old, whereas Harris is 59.

Harris' Democratic predecessor in the race, 81-year-old incumbent President Joe Biden, withdrew his candidacy over concerns around his age and health.

Although the economy, immigration, foreign policy and other issues will be discussed on the debate stage, the way the candidates appear on screen could leave a lasting impression with voters.

In September 1960, then-Vice President Richard Nixon faced off in the first nationally televised presidential debate against US Senator John F. Kennedy. Prior to the debate, Nixon was the favorite in the race, with eight years of experience under his belt in President Dwight Eisenhower's administration and a wide lead over Kennedy in the electoral surveys.

However, Nixon appeared sickly during the debate, having recently been hospitalized for a knee injury. Kennedy, meanwhile, appeared more telegenic and youthful during the faceoff. Millions of Americans saw the TV debate, with Kennedy's electoral fortunes improving afterward and he wound up ultimately defeating Nixon in the November 1960 election.

Material from AP and AFP news agencies was used in the writing of this article