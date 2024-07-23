Harris at Wisconsin rally: Trump wants to take US 'backward'Published July 23, 2024last updated July 23, 2024
Harris derides Trump during Wisconsin rally
Vice President Kamala Harris held her first campaign rally in Wisconsin on Tuesday following President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid.
During her speech in Milwaukee, the 59-year-old Democrat accused her likely rival, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, of wanting "to take our country backwards."
"Do we want to live in a country of freedom, compassion, and rule of law, or a country of chaos fear and hate?" she asked those in attendance.
She reiterated her comments from Monday, where she recalled her time as a prosecutor in California.
"I took on perpetrators of all kinds," Harris said. "Predators who abused women. Fraudsters who ripped off consumers. Cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain. So hear me when I say: I know Donald Trump's type."
The vice president also criticized Trump on the issue of abortion, saying the former Republican president supports a nationwide abortion ban.
"We trust women to make decisions about their own bodies and not have their government tell them what to do," Harris said.
The conservative majority US Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 2022, which said the US Constitution generally protects a woman's right to an abortion. Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, the abortion issue has been at the forefront of US politics, as many states have been restricting the medical practice.
Trump says he wants to debate Harris
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said he will go ahead and debate his new Democratic rival in the presidential race, Vice President Kamala Harris.
Trump told reporters in a conference call that he would "absolutely" like to debate Vice President Kamala Harris "more than once," but did not commit to appearing at the next scheduled debate in September on ABC.
The former US president said he was "not thrilled at ABC" and may want another network to air the debate.
He said he'd only agreed to debate President Joe Biden twice, in June and in September, but not Harris. But Trump said he still wants to debate Harris.
"I think debating's important for a presidential race," he said. "You sort of have an obligation to debate."
After Biden's performance in the June 27 debate against Trump, calls increased within the Democratic party for his withdrawal from the race.
Trump to meet Israeli PM Netanyahu
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has said he will welcome Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.
Trump said Netanyahu would visit him at the estate on Thursday, making the announcement in a post on his social media network.
The former president has spoken to other foreign leaders recently, including two visits to his home from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. He also had a phone conversation last week with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
On his visit to the US, Netanyahu will address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.
He is also set to meet Joe Biden on Thursday, for a meeting that was postponed from Tuesday because of the US president's COVID diagnosis, and attend a separate meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris the same day.
Harris leads Trump in new national poll
US Vice President Kamala Harris has opened up a marginal two-percentage-point lead over Republican Donald Trump after she emerged as the likely opponent of Donald Trump in November's presidential election.
Harris, whose campaign team says she has essentially secured the Democratic nomination, led Trump by 44% to 42% in the Reuters/Ipsos national poll conducted on Monday and Tuesday.
An earlier July 15-16 poll between the two, before US President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the presidential race, was tied on 44%. Trump was ahead of Harris on a July 1-2 poll, leading by one percentage point. All the polls had a 3% margin of error.
Although national surveys can indicate overall support for a presidential candidate, the reality is that only a handful of so-called swing states will effectively decide the election.
The states that tilt the balance in the US Electoral College, are the larger, more closely contested states such as Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Polling in these states can be quite different from the nationwide picture.
Democratic leaders in US Congress back Harris
Both Democratic leaders in the US Congress have given their endorsement to Kamala Harris for president.
"Now that the process has played out from the grassroots, bottom up, we are here today to throw our support behind Vice President Kamala Harris," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a joint press conference with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.
Harris had already won the backing of most of her party to take on Donald Trump in November after US President Joe Biden withdrew from the race.
The vice president had already garnered the support of a number of Democratic state governors, some of whom were seen as potential rivals. She also had the backing of other notable figures such as former House speaker Nancy Pelosi and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
Some holdouts had remained, however. They included Jeffries and Schumer, as well as former president Barack Obama.
Zelenskyy's chief of staff talks with Harris' national security adviser
Ukraine's presidential chief of staff has discussed the battlefield situation and Russian strikes with the national security adviser to US Vice President and front-runner for the Democratic nomination, Kamala Harris.
The Ukrainian presidency said in a statement that Andriy Yermak had a telephone conversation with Phil Gordon.
They discussed further US support and the strengthening of Ukraine's air defenses, as well as the results of the first peace summit, the statement said.
How is Biden's retreat perceived in Africa?
Joe Biden and his US administration sought to strengthen Washington's ties with Africa. His decision to bow out has attracted a lot of praise, and many Africans seem excited about Kamala Harris replacing him in the race.
DW asked Africans and African Americans what they thought. Read the full article here.
Biden to address nation for first time since exiting race
US President Joe Biden said he will address the nation on Wednesday for the first time in public since dropping his re-election bid.
Biden wrote on X that his Oval Office speech will be about "what lies ahead and how I will finish the job for the American people." It is scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday (0300 GMT Thursday).
The US president has been in Delaware recovering from a COVID infection, and was returning to the White House on Tuesday.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Biden is intensely focused on the work that remains in the next six months.
This includes bringing peace to the Middle East and dealing with Russia's ongoing aggression.
Blinken, speaking to reporters, said that Vice President Kamala Harris has been a leading voice for US foreign policy and diplomacy.
He added that she is a very strong, effective and deeply respected voice for the United States around the world.
Baerbock praises 'strong women' in politics
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, in light of the US Democrats' endorsement of Kamala Harris as their presidential candidate after Joe Biden dropped out, reflected on the role of women in politics.
Germany's top diplomat said that "a bit too much testosterone is sometimes flying around," and so "strong women might not do certain situations any harm — but rather good."
Baerbock said that elections are often "only decided in the final moments," adding that a dramatic time lies ahead, "not only for the United States of America, but for us here in Europe, too."
If Harris wins in November, she will become the first female president in US history.
US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigns
Kimberly Cheatle, the head of the US Secret Service, is stepping down in the wake of the July 13 assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.
A would-be assassin nearly killed the 2024 Republican presidential candidate at a rally in Pennsylvania earlier this month.
She had been facing growing calls to resign and several investigations into how the shooter was able to get so close to Trump.
Black Lives Matter calls for digital primary
Racial justice group Black Lives Matter has called into question the swiftness with which the Democratic party has rushed to support Harris, calling for the nomination process to be opened to all party members.
In the US, party members engage in a state-by-state vote of their presidential candidate in a process known as primary elections. Delegates at each party's national convention then vote to officialy nominate this candidate, almost always completely honoring the outcome of the primary.
As an incumbent president, Joe Biden easily won his party's support. But Black Lives Matter is arguing the process now must be repeated, despite Democratic delegates pledging their support to Harris.
"We call for the Rules Committee to create a process that allows for public participation in the nomination process, not just a nomination by party delegates," Black Lives Matter said in a statement to Reuters news agency. "This moment calls for decisive action to protect the integrity of our democracy and the voices of Black voters."
Clooney backs Harris, thanks Biden
Hollywood actor George Clooney has publicly endorsed Harris, two weeks after urging President Biden to drop out of the race in a op-ed.
"President Biden has shown what true leadership is. He's saving democracy once again. We're all so excited to do whatever we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic quest," he said in a statement to CNN.
Clooney and his wife Amal are major donors to Democratic candidates.
Harris heads to Wisconsin
The vice president is heading to the key battleground state of Wisconsin for her first solo campaign outing since President Joe Biden announced his intention not to run for reelection anymore.
While Wisconsin has leaned Democratic in recent decades, the final tally of votes has consistently seen both the Republican and Democratic parties come out within one or two points of each other. In 2016, the state went to Donald Trump.
As Harris sets out to forge her own campaign, pop star Beyonce granted her the right to use her song "Freedom" as a campaign anthem.
