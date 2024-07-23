Harris at Wisconsin rally: Trump wants to take US 'backward'

07/23/2024 July 23, 2024 Harris derides Trump during Wisconsin rally

Vice President Kamala Harris held her first campaign rally in Wisconsin on Tuesday following President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid.

During her speech in Milwaukee, the 59-year-old Democrat accused her likely rival, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, of wanting "to take our country backwards."

Harris tells supporters: 'We have an election to win.' To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Do we want to live in a country of freedom, compassion, and rule of law, or a country of chaos fear and hate?" she asked those in attendance.

She reiterated her comments from Monday, where she recalled her time as a prosecutor in California.

"I took on perpetrators of all kinds," Harris said. "Predators who abused women. Fraudsters who ripped off consumers. Cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain. So hear me when I say: I know Donald Trump's type."

The vice president also criticized Trump on the issue of abortion, saying the former Republican president supports a nationwide abortion ban.

"We trust women to make decisions about their own bodies and not have their government tell them what to do," Harris said.

The conservative majority US Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 2022, which said the US Constitution generally protects a woman's right to an abortion. Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, the abortion issue has been at the forefront of US politics, as many states have been restricting the medical practice.