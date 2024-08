Brent Goff | Benjamin Alvarez Gruber in Washington

08/07/2024 August 7, 2024

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are campaigning in the US battleground states of Wisconsin and Michigan. It comes just a day after Harris chose the Minnesota governor — who has a record of appealing to white, rural voters — as her running mate for the 2024 US presidential election. DW's Benjamin Alvarez Gruber reports.