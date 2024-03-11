Harris and Trump deadlocked in final campaign push

PoliticsUnited States of AmericaHarris and Trump deadlocked in final campaign push To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsUnited States of AmericaMarianna Evenstein11/03/2024November 3, 2024On the last weekend before Tuesday's US presidential election, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have been making their last appeals to voters. How are the two White House candidates tailoring their messages to their specific target groups?https://p.dw.com/p/4mYMmAdvertisement