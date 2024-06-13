Harnessing invasive plants for use in industry

Nature and EnvironmentFranceHarnessing invasive plants for use in industryTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentFranceJulia Henrichmann06/13/2024June 13, 2024From pests to products: a chemist turns invasive plant species in France into ecocatalysts - used by various industries like cosmetics. Removing the plants mitigates their environmental impact and provides a sustainable source of raw materials.https://p.dw.com/p/4gk5LAdvertisement