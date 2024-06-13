  1. Skip to content
Harnessing invasive plants for use in industry

Julia Henrichmann
June 13, 2024

From pests to products: a chemist turns invasive plant species in France into ecocatalysts - used by various industries like cosmetics. Removing the plants mitigates their environmental impact and provides a sustainable source of raw materials.

https://p.dw.com/p/4gk5L
