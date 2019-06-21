 Hard times for democracy, says historian Timothy Snyder | Books | DW | 04.07.2019

Interview

Hard times for democracy, says historian Timothy Snyder

Is liberal democracy at its end? How should we deal with the rise of populism fueled by fake news on the internet? Yale historian and world-renowned author Timothy Snyder discusses these burning issues with DW.

Deutschland Kultursymposium Weimar 2019 Timothy Snyder (Bernhard Ludewig)

Pankaj Mishra, author of Age of Anger: A History of the Present (2017), talks about the death of democracy. You call it decay, caused by the Western concept of a policy of inevitability — which means, the future is conceived as an extension of the present. Is liberal democracy a thing of the past? 

I hope liberal democracy is a thing of the past, because if it's not a thing of the past it can't be a thing of the future. For me the big problem and the big challenge of contemporary politics is that we're all living in a permanent now. And if you live in a permanent now, democracy doesn't make any sense, because democracy involves looking at the past to make decisions in the present, which then affect the future.

If we want democracy to work, we have to make sure that we have education and media policies that keep people living in a world where time flows forward. Those are basic preconditions for democracy. So I don't think democracy is dead. I think democracy is having a hard time right now.

Read moreOpinion: Istanbul and Hong Kong – a double victory for democracy

The French historian Emile Chabal proposed we should stop using the term populism, because it means too many different things. Would you agree?

The people we call populists have the following things in common: First, they deny climate change. Second, they use digital means more than the other side, and often they're helped by foreign countries who are carrying out digital campaigns on their behalf. And third, they tend to deny factuality, they tend to push into question the idea that there's a real world or that facts matter. Those are the things that they tend to have in common.

March for Science - Frankfurt 2017 (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

Timothy Snyder says a blurring of the line between fact and fiction, especially in regard to climate change, has typified the rise of a populism that is testing democracy

A lot of the people we now call populists I don't think actually have any relationship to the people that's meaningful. A lot of them represent foreign oligarchical interests, or the interests of American or Russian energy companies, which is not the same thing as representing the interests of the people.

Another thing which unites these people is, none of them has any idea about the future. They're all trying to keep us in this permanent now of "us and them" where the migrants or the Chinese, or the Mexicans or the Jews, or the gays or whoever are a permanent enemy. They're trying to keep us in a kind of cyclical politics. So personally I don't think populism is the best name for it.

And the other problem with populism is that often people say "populist" when they just mean somebody who challenges the status quo. Since I personally think the status quo is untenable, I don't want a negative connotation attached to anybody who's challenging the status quo.

That said, I mean we do have to take seriously that there are an awful lot of people who are trying to undo the status quo in the sense of undoing the rule of law, and undoing democratic procedures, and perhaps most importantly undoing factuality, and that this is a very serious problem.

Read moreVladimir Putin interview: Liberal idea has 'outlived its purpose'

How can we strive for truth in an increasingly complex world? 

I can think of two answers. The first is ethical. You have to take an ethical position and say that truth is worth striving for. And you have to take an ethical position and say, professions that pursue facts are good professions. The truth is good, and even though we never attain perfect truth, just like we never attain perfect health, pursuing it is a good thing. And professions that pursue it, especially investigative journalists, are doing good.

You cannot do without ethics here. Because if you try to do without ethics, immediately you get pushed back into the position of, well, your opinion is one thing, my opinion is another thing and let's just all have our opinions — which is the dominant mode now in Western discourse. And the left by the way bears a certain amount of responsibility for this. Once you're there, then it's very hard to have democracy.

a man delivering a stump speech with arms raised (picture-alliance/Zumapress/B. Cahn)

Master of 'alternative fact' populism: President Trump is said to have made over 10,000 false or misleading statements during his time in office

But if we also have different facts, then we can't have democracy, because facts are the things which allow us to say, 'You care more about clean water. I care more about, let's say, cultural continuity. But we can both agree that the water under the church is polluted.' But if we can't agree about that, if we have different facts, then we can't act together. There can't be civil society, there can't be democracy.

The second answer is that there has to be public policy to support the fact creators. Fiction is free, facts have a cost. And the facts are good, like clean water is good, or clean air is good, or access to energy is good. If it's a public good, then you have to make policy that supports that public good, whether that means subsidizing public radio or public television, or creating the equivalent of public internet.

Whether it means subsidizing investigative journalism, whether it means messing around with the algorithms so that actual investigative journalism has some kind of advantage, you have to have public policy which brings the facts to the fore.

Should we have laws against trolls, hate speech and fake news, especially on the internet? 

Free speech is based on the principle that you know who's speaking. I think the Austrians have a point when they say that people who represent themselves on the internet should be able to identify themselves (Editor’s note: Austria has proposed banning anonymous online comments to fight hate speech). That's not a violation of free speech, that actually enables free speech, because we can't really have a conversation if you don't know who I am, and I don't know who you are. Or if I'm a bot pretending to be a person, or I'm a Russian pretending to be a German.

Watch video 02:01

Turning Fake News into Hard Cash

The bots pretending to be people are just much, much more common than one realizes. So, I think it would be reasonable to have a law which said, bots should be identified as bots, and people should be identified as people. 

Another thing to think about is competition. We recognize that there's fair and unfair competition. In the profession of journalism, fiction is unfair competition because it's free. It's much easier to just make something up. It is reasonable to legislate about things like that.

Read moreSingapore's anti-fake news law could muzzle free speech

The way the platforms work is to basically extract from us our most basic and primitive instincts about what feels good, and then extrapolate from that a kind of digital personality for us in which we get more and more of the stupid stuff that makes us feel good, and makes us keep thinking the things that we already think.

I think, people should have the freedom to say, I would like to have the choice — today I would like the stupid internet, but maybe tomorrow I'd like the smarter Internet. Those things can actually be regulated.


Timothy Snyder is Professor of History at Yale University and a permanent fellow at the Institute for Human Sciences in Vienna. Published in 40 languages, Snyder's work has received the literature award of the American Academy of Arts and Letters, the Ralph Waldo Emerson Award and the Hannah Arendt Prize for Political Thought, among other honors.

His recent books are Black Earth: The Holocaust as History and Warning (2015); On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century (2017); and The Road to Unfreedom: Russia, Europe, America (2018).

The interview was conducted by Sabine Peschel during the "Cultural Symposium 2019 in Weimar - Recalculating the Route," organized by the Goethe-Institut.

  • The former Bundesrat building in Bonn (picture-alliance/Arco Images)

    Tracing the path of German democracy

    The former Bundesrat building

    The legislative body known as the Bundesrat, or Federal Council, had its primary seat in this building in Bonn until the body moved to Berlin in 2000. Plenary sessions took place in the assembly hall of the adjoining Pedagogical Academy, where laws were drafted, discussed and voted. The Basic Law, the constitution of the Federal Republic of Germany, also has its origins there.

  • Plenary hall of the former Bundesrat building (Haus der Geschichte/Axel Thünker)

    Tracing the path of German democracy

    A historic room

    This plenary chamber in the former Bundesrat building is where the Parliamentary Council negotiated a provisional constitution for the young Federal Republic of Germany just after WWII. The council consisted of 65 members — 61 men and four women. After lengthy negotiations, the Basic Law was passed in May 1949 by a vote of 53 to 12. The Federal Council also met in this room from 1949 to 2000.

  • photo from the exhibition The German Basic Law (Haus der Geschichte/Axel Thünker)

    Tracing the path of German democracy

    Revisiting history

    A new exhibition called "The German Basic Law," held in the former Bundesrat building, focuses on the historic hall that was central to the process of drafting the Basic Law. The exhibition organized by the Haus der Geschichte, Bonn's German history museum, includes several items from the Bonn Republic, the era from 1949 to 1990 when Germany was divided into East and West.

  • Former Chancellor's Bungalow shows a dining room with table underneath a broad light fixture (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Vennenbernd)

    Tracing the path of German democracy

    The chancellor's bungalow

    A one-story, simple and bright space designed to represent the values of the new Federal Republic of Germany, the bungalow served as the chancellor's residence starting in 1964. Many historic meetings also took place there, including one in June 1989 with the last leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev. A protected monument since 2001, the building now hosts events and concerts.

  • Chancellor's office in the former Federal Chancellery with then-German chancellor Helmut Schmidt working at his desk (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Tracing the path of German democracy

    The chancellor's office

    It was the control center of the Bonn Republic: the chancellor's office in the Federal Chancellery. Helmut Schmidt, chancellor from 1974-1982, is seen here leafing through files in 1976. Gerhard Schröder, in office from 1998-2005, was the last to use it has his primary office for a year before moving to Berlin in 1999. Today, the study in the former Federal Chancellery is open to visitors.

  • Palais Schaumburg (picture-alliance/dpa/J.Schilgen)

    Tracing the path of German democracy

    Palais Schaumburg

    This palace, completed in 1860, was named after its second owner, Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe. Surrounded by a large park with historic trees, the white neoclassical-style building served from 1949-1976 as the primary seat of the Federal Chancellery; the chancellor's bungalow was also later built on the park grounds. Many treaties were signed there.

  • The white Villa Hammerschmidt is pictured between trees (picture-alliance/O. Brandt)

    Tracing the path of German democracy

    Villa Hammerschmidt

    It's called the "White House of Bonn," since it looks a bit like the one in Washington, DC. The Villa Hammerschmidt is another symbol of the Bonn Republic's young democracy, as it housed the first president of the Federal Republic of Germany and his successors until Berlin's Bellevue Palace took on that role in 1994. Hammerschmidt still serves as a secondary official seat for the president.

  • Andrei Gromyko at the Bundespressekonferenz hall in Bonn (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Tracing the path of German democracy

    Federal Press Conference hall

    Politicians regularly answered journalists' questions here in the historic hall of the Federal Press Conference, an association of full-time journalists. Known in German as the Bundespressekonferenz (BPK), it was created in the autumn of 1949. Foreign state representatives also made a stop here; pictured above is a press conference with Soviet Foreign Minister Andrei Gromyko in 1979.

  • Hotel Petersberg seen from above (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Multhaup)

    Tracing the path of German democracy

    Hotel Petersberg

    The Hotel Petersberg is an impressive building with a special history. It was here that in November 1949, the allied high commissioners and the Federal Republic's first post-war chancellor, Konrad Adenauer, signed the Petersberg Agreement, a treaty that extended the rights of the Federal Republic. The Occupation statute was relaxed, which meant more sovereignty for the young democracy.

  • Bonn's Hofgarten and university building is pictured against a blue sky (picture alliance/M. C. Hurek)

    Tracing the path of German democracy

    Bonn's Hofgarten

    In the 17th and 18th centuries, the lawn in front of today's university building was a magnificent ornamental garden; it was later used for agriculture. Today it is a space where students can relax, but the Bonn Hofgarten also witnessed turbulent times: In the 1960s, 70s and 80s, several demonstrations took place here — among other things against nuclear armament during the Cold War.

    Author: Rayna Breuer (eg)


