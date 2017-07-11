HAPPENING NOW — Germany's Scholz says Ukraine tops list of a myriad of challenges

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday said that Russia's attack on Ukraine was the biggest challenge facing Germany and the world at the present time.

Scholz made the comments at a summer press conference that became an annual tradition under his predecessor, Angela Merkel.

What did Scholz say?

Scholz said that Germany had broken with the tradition of not supplying weapons to conflict zones by delivering arms to Ukraine to help it fight the Russian invading forces.

"We will continue doing this in the coming period," Scholz said.

More to follow as the press conference continues.

tj/msh (AFP, dpa, Reuters)