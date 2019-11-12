Hansi Flick to remain as Bayern Munich coach until end of 2019

Bayern Munich interim coach Hansi Flick will remain in his post at least until the end of the year, the club's CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said on Friday.

Flick took over last week from Niko Kovac and has won two games from two since taking the reins from the Croatian — against Olympiakos in the Champions League and against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

"I have held talks with Hansi in the past days and he told me reporters keep asking him if he will be in charge the next game," Rummenigge told the annual general meeting.

"Well I can say that until further notice means he will be in charge at least until Christmas or maybe even beyond."

Flick's stock soared on Saturday when his team hit top form in their biggest game of the season so far, crushing title rivals Dortmund 4-0 in Der Klassiker.

Bayern, who have already qualified for the Champions League knockout stage, are in third place in the Bundesliga, four points behind leaders Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The league breaks for the winter on December 22 and resumes on January 17.

mds (afp/dpa)