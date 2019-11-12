 Hansi Flick to remain as Bayern Munich coach until end of 2019 | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 15.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Hansi Flick to remain as Bayern Munich coach until end of 2019

Bayern Munich's CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has announced that the club will stick with Hansi Flick as interim coach at least until the winter break. Several big names have been linked with suceeding Niko Kovac.

Fußball Bundesliga FC Bayern München - Borussia Dortmund Hans-Dieter Flick (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Hassenstein)

Bayern Munich interim coach Hansi Flick will remain in his post at least until the end of the year, the club's CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said on Friday.

Flick took over last week from Niko Kovac and has won two games from two since taking the reins from the Croatian — against Olympiakos in the Champions League and against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

"I have held talks with Hansi in the past days and he told me reporters keep asking him if he will be in charge the next game," Rummenigge told the annual general meeting.

"Well I can say that until further notice means he will be in charge at least until Christmas or maybe even beyond."

Flick's stock soared on Saturday when his team hit top form in their biggest game of the season so far, crushing title rivals Dortmund 4-0 in Der Klassiker.

Bayern, who have already qualified for the Champions League knockout stage, are in third place in the Bundesliga, four points behind leaders Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The league breaks for the winter on December 22 and resumes on January 17.

mds (afp/dpa)

Watch video 01:48

Uli Hoeness closes a chapter

DW recommends

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich humiliate Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Mönchengladbach go four points clear

It was all about Der Klassiker this weekend, with Robert Lewandowski stealing the show with two goals in Bayern's rout of BVB. Elsewhere, Gladbach gave themselves breathing space at the top of the table. (10.11.2019)  

'You have given me wonderful years' says departing Bayern Munich chief Uli Hoeness

Uli Hoeness has stepped down as Bayern Munich's president. Under his watch, Bayern have become the dominant force in German football and one of the finest teams in Europe — but he remains a controversial figure. (15.11.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Uli Hoeness closes a chapter  

Related content

Fußball Bundesliga FC Bayern München - Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga: Could Hansi Flick be the right fit for Bayern Munich in the long term? 12.11.2019

Interim Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick has enjoyed a perfect start to his reign, with two wins from two. The 54-year-old seems increasingly likely to get the rest of this season but will he be the man for the long term?

Fußball Bundesliga FC Bayern München - Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich 4-0 Borussia Dortmund — as it happened 09.11.2019

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring, extending his 11-game run of goals in the Bundesliga this season. He'd add another in the second half, becoming the most prolific player in Bayern's history against BVB.

Fußball Bundesliga FC Bayern München - Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich humiliate Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Mönchengladbach go four points clear 10.11.2019

It was all about Der Klassiker this weekend, with Robert Lewandowski stealing the show with two goals in Bayern's rout of BVB. Elsewhere, Gladbach gave themselves breathing space at the top of the table.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  