Hans Posse: The man who curated Hitler's stolen art

He sometimes wrote fleeting notes in pencil; other times his travel diary entries were made with a blue fountain pen and included acronyms of important people or sketches of old master paintings he'd examined. From July 1939, the Dresden museum director Hans Posse (far left above) was on a secret mission as Hitler's personally-appointed special representative for a planned Führer Museum in Linz, Austria.

Hitler dreamed of going down in history as a great patron of the arts, and Posse was charged with making the dream reality. For three years until the autumn of 1942, he kept meticulous records in his notebooks and diaries. Five of these travel diaries and one service diary were evaluated over a period of three years for a research project at the German National Museum in Berlin.

Now available to be explored online, the diaries are a vital primary source in understanding how the Nazis looted so much art, a phenomenon that gained notoriety following the Gurlitt case in 2013.

Where did the Gurlitt collection artwork come from? Max Beckmann, Zandvoort Beach Cafe, 1934 The watercolor by the Jewish painter Max Beckmann entered Gurlitt's collection only in 1945. Held by the allied occupation forces at the Central Collecting Point in Wiesbaden from 1945-1950, it was returned to Hildebrand Gurlitt in 1950. Before working for the Nazi regime, Gurlitt had collected and exhibited modern art, curating Beckmann's last exhibition in 1936 before the artist fled Germany.

Where did the Gurlitt collection artwork come from? Otto Griebel, Veiled Woman, 1926 This work was owned by lawyer and art collector Fritz Salo Glaser. Artists of Dresden's avant-garde scene were his guests in the 1920s — as was the young Hildebrand Gurlitt. It is not known how Gurlitt came to possess the painting. It was confiscated in 1945 and later returned. Of Jewish heritage, Glaser only narrowly avoided deportation to the Theresienstadt concentration camp in 1945.

Where did the Gurlitt collection artwork come from? Claude Monet, Waterloo Bridge, 1903 This painting by the famous impressionist is not suspected to have been looted. The artist sold it to the Durand Ruel Gallery in 1907. The Jewish art merchant and publisher Paul Cassirer is said to have given it to Marie Gurlitt as a present, and she left it to her son Hildebrand Gurlitt in 1923.

Where did the Gurlitt collection artwork come from? Thomas Couture, Portrait of a Seated Young Woman, 1850 This work by the French painter was only recently identified as a looted work of art. A short handwritten note was the clue for the provenance researchers. The picture was quite likely in the collection of the Jewish politician Georges Mandel, whose family stakes a claim to the work. It is not known how it came into Gurlitt's possession.

Where did the Gurlitt collection artwork come from? Auguste Rodin, Crouching Woman, approx. 1882 Hildebrand Gurlitt must have acquired this work by the French sculptor between 1940 and 1945. Previously belonging to the Frenchman Eugene Rudier, it entered circulation in 1919 at an auction by Octave Henri Marie Mirbeau, who is said to have received it as a present from the artist.

Where did the Gurlitt collection artwork come from? In Gurlitt's apartment Cornelius Gurlitt hoarded the sculpture along with many other artworks for decades in his Munich apartment. Before his death in 2014, he consented to have his stocks researched and — should they include articles of stolen art — have them returned to their rightful owners in accordance with the Washington Principles on Nazi-looted art.

Where did the Gurlitt collection artwork come from? Albrecht Dürer, Knight, Death and Devil, 1513 This copper engraving by Albrecht Dürer once belonged to the Falkeisen-Huber Gallery in Basel. It is not known how it got there or how long it was there however. In 2012 the engraving turned up in Cornelius Gurlitt's collection. "Old masters" like Dürer were very important to the National Socialists' view of art and were often exploited for propaganda.

Where did the Gurlitt collection artwork come from? Edvard Munch, Ashes II, 1899 The provenance of this drawing is completely unknown. It is certain, however, that Hitler considered Norwegian artist Edvard Munch's work "degenerate art." Some 82 pieces by Munch were confiscated in German museums in 1937.

Where did the Gurlitt collection artwork come from? Francois Boucher, Male Nude, undated Hitler venerated 18th century French painting. He secured exceptional paintings for his own collection by targeting the collection of the Rothschild Family after the annexation of Austria. Hildebrand Gurlitt supplemented them with drawings by renowned French painters. He acquired this work by Boucher from a Parisian art merchant in 1942.

Where did the Gurlitt collection artwork come from? Carl Spitzweg: Alpine Valley with Dairymaid, 1871 This painting was probably Hitler's personal property from 1934 onward. Not a part of the Gurlitt collection, it has been on loan from the Federal Republic of Germany since 1973 and shown in Dusseldorf's Kunstpalast Museum. The image reflects Hitler's taste in art, and he wished to have such works at the "Führer Museum."



Hitler's chief art "buyer"

On July 5, 1939, Hans Posse started his first inspection tour. He traveled to Munich and selected the first paintings from the "Führerbau," which initially served as a depot for looted art. Days later he traveled to Linz in Austria, Adolf Hitler's hometown. There Posse was to meet with local officials to consult on the building of an art museum to be filled partly with stolen masterworks. (But like Hitler's fabled city of Germania, his museum was never built.)

Hitler's Reich Chancellery telegraphed in advance that Posse should be actively supported. "Hitler had given him enormous powers," says Susanna Brogi, the director of the German Art Archive in Nuremberg, where the secret travel diaries have been stored and evaluated.

On July 10, 1939, Posse's journey continued to Vienna. There he visited the Austrian central depot of artworks already confiscated from Jewish art collections. Immediately after the March 1938 "Anschluss" in which Germany annexed Austria, thousands of paintings were quickly seized following a general ban on Jewish art dealers and gallery owners. With many fleeing abroad, their holdings were ruthlessly liquidated and "Aryanized."

"Over 8000 pieces," Hans Posse noted in his diary on July 10 with his barely legible scrawl, referring to the Nazi stolen art.Nazi financial authorities alone auctioned off 16,558 works of art seized in Austria. Chief buyer Posse also profited from this. But he also bought from non-Jewish art holdings in the European art trade.

Looted art expenses

Posse's diligent bookkeeping in the notebooks means they are full of important evidence. Posse settled everything meticulously with the Reich Chancellery in Berlin: train rides, invitations from business partners, admission tickets to the "Great Art Exhibition" in Munich's Haus der Kunst. Even tips.

As Hitler's chief art buyer, Hans Posse stayed only at the finest addresses: Hotel Ritz in Paris, Grand Hotel in Krakow.

Expensive leather gloves, pralines or his beloved cigars were his private pleasure, paid for out of his own pocket. Martin Bormann, Hitler's personal secretary, had already paid him 10,000 Reichsmarks in advance for travel expenses.

Looted Art in the Third Reich - The Saulmann Case

Nazi museum policy manager

Posse's own ambitions to become a painter were quickly put on hold when he studied art history in Vienna and realized the limits of his own talent – a biographical parallel he shares with failed painter Adolf Hitler.

Having trained under Wilhelm von Bode, the esteemed director of the Kaiser Friedrich Museum in Berlin, the 31-year-old Posse was appointed director of Dresden's Staatliche Gemäldegalerie (Dresden State Gallery) in 1910. Quickly making a name for himself, he ambitiously expanded the museum's collection while promoting emerging modernist and Expressionist painters like Oskar Kokoschka.

In 1922, as the commissioner for the German Pavilion at the Venice Biennale, Posse decided to feature Kokoschka's work — despite growing criticism from conservative and nationalistic sectors of the German art world.

In the face of massive hostility from the local Nazi Party, Posse continued his cosmopolitan focus and exhibited many works that the Nazis later defamed as "degenerate art." Ultimately, however, he was forced into retirement in March 1938.

Researchers inspect the Hans Posse diaries that have a become a rare first-hand insight into Hitler's grandiose plans for his vast looted art collection

Hitler's stolen art "allocation"

With this background, it might seem unlikely that Hitler would choose Posse as his emissary for acquisitions of the planned Führer Museum. Yet for three years from 1939, Posse traveled through the Nazi-occupied countries as chief buyer for the "Special Order Linz."

According to his instructions, premium paintings, valuable sculptures and porcelain collections were to be transferred to the Linz museum inventory under a "Führer allocation," explains Birgit Schwarz, an art historian on the research team looking into Posse's notebooks.

Art treasures worth millions were stored in the Central Depot in Vienna alone, stolen or confiscated from Jewish families with names such as Rothschild, Gutmann, Pollak, Goldmann and Wolf.

On Hitler's behalf, Posse traveled on to Venice, Florence, Paris, Warsaw and Krakow, primarily to buy up historical paintings for Linz worth millions: masterpieces by Titian, Raphael, Canaletto, Rubens, Rembrandt and Van Dyk.

After the end of the war in May 1945, Allied troops secured much of the art booty that was stashed in a salt mine in Altaussee near Salzburg. It was then taken to the "Central Collecting Point" in Munich.

A US Army soldier unwraps an old master painting by the 18th century painter Fragonard, a stolen work that was stored by the Nazi regime in Neuschwanstein Castle

A willing executor of Hitler's wishes

With Posse having documented this vast criminal enterprise in minute detail in his travel diaries, these documents have become key to understanding the machinations of Nazi art theft. "The edition shows how Posse, in Hitler's eyes the best museum man in Germany, became the central manager of Hitler's museum policy," Schwarz told DW.

After Hans Posse died of cancer in 1942, his estate was lost. But his private travel diaries surfaced by chance in the 1980s, notes Susanna Brogi of the German Art Archive.

In Brogi's opinion, Hans Posse was a willing executor of Hitler's wishes: "Building up a large collection ... and having access to everything you wanted to buy for it, that has a great appeal," she notes. "Perhaps the most shocking thing is the lack of emotion when we look at these documents, how dates, names, places and works are strung together."

This cold retelling of one of the world's most systematic heists is now digitalized and publicly available online. While an important historical source for art historians and provenance researchers, Posse's notes also expose the greed of museum directors under the Nazis to exploit the opportunity to build up their collections.