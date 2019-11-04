 Hanover makes history in mayor′s race by electing son of Turkish immigrants | News | DW | 11.11.2019

News

Hanover makes history in mayor's race by electing son of Turkish immigrants

In a historic vote, Hanover has elected Belit Onay, the son of Turkish immigrants, to lead the city. The politician is also among the first Green party mayors in the country.

Belit Onay celebrates his mayoral victory with his wife (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Dittrich)

A German Green party lawmaker with Turkish roots won a runoff election on Sunday to become the mayor of the city of Hanover.

This is the first time that a German with immigrant parents was elected mayor of a state capital.

Belit Onay received 52.9% of the vote, ahead of the 47.1% for center-right candidate Eckhard Scholz of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats.

"I promise all of you that I will do my best for our city over the next seven years," Onay tweeted on Sunday evening.

Hanover now becomes Germany's fourth major city to elect a Green party mayor, following Freiburg, Darmstadt and Stuttgart. The center-left Social Democrats (SPD) had governed the city for over 70 years.

Onay, a 38-year-old legal expert, was elected after the SPD's Stefan Schostok stood down from his position as mayor of  the Lower Saxony capital earlier this year amid a corruption scandal.

ed/dr (dpa, AP)

