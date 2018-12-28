Hannover Airport shut down over drug-fueled security incident

A man high on cocaine and amphetamines caused a security incident that shut down Hannover Airport in central Germany for several hours on Saturday.

A car with Polish license plates entered through a passageway onto the tarmac around 15:30 local time, prompting a major federal police response and deployment of explosive teams.

A Hannover police spokesperson told DW that the man drove out onto the runway and followed an airplane after it had landed. The car was stopped by federal police and the driver was detained.

All flights were suspended at the airport

The security lapse caused all departures and landings to be cancelled as a precaution. Flights resumed at about 20:00.

Hannover police said the driver tested positive for cocaine and amphetamines. The car was searched and no dangerous items were found.

The incident comes as authorities tightened security before Christmas at some airports after receiving intelligence about a possible terror attack. Other tips involved possible extremists surveilling German airports.

cw/aw (AFP, dpa)