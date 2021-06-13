Hannover 96

Founded in 1896, Hannover had most of its club success before the club arrived in the Bundesliga. Their two championships came in 1938 and 1954, the second coming not long after reforming in the post-World War era.

Hannover was not part of the Bundesliga upon its foundation, but they quickly joined the party after winning the northern regional league. The club has never established itself as more than a midtable team, but has made three appearances in European competition. For all material on Hannover, check out DW's collated content below.