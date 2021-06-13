Visit the new DW website

Hannover 96

Founded in 1896, Hannover had most of its club success before the club arrived in the Bundesliga. Their two championships came in 1938 and 1954, the second coming not long after reforming in the post-World War era.

Hannover was not part of the Bundesliga upon its foundation, but they quickly joined the party after winning the northern regional league. The club has never established itself as more than a midtable team, but has made three appearances in European competition. For all material on Hannover, check out DW's collated content below.

DW Teaser Podcastproject fußball.

German football identity: Derek Rae & Steve Cherundolo 13.06.2021

In the penultimate episode of the season, James is joined by the unofficial mayor of Hanover and the official voice of the world's most popular football video game. Together former Hannover 96 legend Steve Cherundolo and renowned commentator Derek Rae discuss German football identity and its relationship with US soccer.
04.11.2019, Theater am Aegi, Hannover, Sportclub Story - NDR Fernsehen, anlaesslich des 10. Todestag von Robert Enke, im Bild Moderator Andreas Kaeckell mit Teresa Enke und Uli Hoeness auf der Buehne, im Hintergrund Robert Enke mit Tochter Lara auf dem Arm auf der Leinwand Robert Enke - Auch Helden haben Depression *** 04 11 2019, Theater am Aegi, Hannover, Sportclub Story NDR Fernsehen, on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the death of Robert Enke, in the picture presenter Andreas Kaeckell with Teresa Enke and Uli Hoeness on stage, in the background Robert Enke with daughter Lara on arm on screen Robert Enke Heroes also have depression

Teresa Enke's tireless battle after husband Robert's suicide 05.11.2019

Ten years ago, German goalie Robert Enke died by suicide. Since then, his wife Teresa has worked to raise awareness of depression and to offer people support, but has her work made an impact?
Szene zwischen Ron-Robert Zieler (Hannover 96,#1) und Daniel Gordon (KSC,#3) nach dem Treffer zum 3-3 durch Daniel Gordon, die zum Platzverweis von Ron-Robert Zieler fuehrte beim Spiel Karlsruher SC vs. Hannover 96 in der 2. Fussball Bundesliga am 25.10.2019: DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. Foto Michael Bermel/Eibner-Pressefoto | Verwendung weltweit

Bizarre Bundesliga 2: Ex-Manchester United keeper sent off as sub concedes penalty 27.10.2019

A substitute giving away a penalty and a former Manchester United goalkeeper receiving a second yellow card for accidently punching an opposition player - just another week in Germany's second division.
03.03.2019 Wolfsburg, Deutschland 03.03.2019: Regionalliga Nord - 2018/2019 - USI Lupo Martini Wolfsburg vs. Hannover 96 II Christopher Gloster (Hannover) Wolfsburg Niedersachsen Deutschland Lupo-Martini-Stadion *** Wolfsburg Germany 03 03 2019 Regionalliga Nord 2018 2019 USI Lupo Martini Wolfsburg vs Hannover 96 II Christopher Gloster Hannover Wolfsburg Lower Saxony Germany Lupo Martini Stadium

Racism accusations made in charged Hannover youth game 18.04.2019

A youth game in Germany's fourth division nearly spiraled out of control after a number of incidents. Hannover say their U23 American defender, Christopher Gloster, was labeled a "monkey" during the match.
HANDOUT - 23.03.2019, Nidersachsen, Hannover: Fußball: Bundesliga, Mitgliederversammlung von Hannover 96 mit der Wahl eines neuen Aufsichtsrats in der Swiss Life Hall. Martin Kind (M) hält eine Rede. Foto: Oliver Vosshage/Hannover 96 e.V./dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Victory for Hannover fans as Martin Kind steps down 25.03.2019

After the resignation of club president Martin Kind, supporters of Bundesliga side Hannover 96 have elected a new supervisory board. The development has been welcomed by supporters of German football's 50+1 rule.
HANOVER, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 01: Willi Orban of RB Leipzig celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the Bundesliga match between Hannover 96 and RB Leipzig at HDI-Arena on February 01, 2019 in Hanover, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Timo Werner-less Leipzig strengthen grip on top four 01.02.2019

After responding to defeat against Dortmund with back-to-back victories, Leipzig have underlined their top four credentials. The unresolved future of Timo Werner, however, is a cloud that continues to hang over them.
Japan's forward Yuya Osako, right, celebrates his penalty goal with his teammate Japan's defender Maya Yoshida, left, during the AFC Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between Iran and Japan at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Jan. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) |

Asian Cup: Werder Bremen's Yuya Osako clinches final berth for Japan 28.01.2019

Werder Bremen striker Yuya Osako scored twice in the space of 11 minutes as Japan beat Iran 3-0 to book their place in the Asian Cup final. The four-time champions will face either Qatar or hosts UAE on Friday.
epa04856761 Ferencvaros Budapest's German head coach Thomas Doll attends a press conference at the Asim Ferhatovic stadium in Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 22 July 2015. Ferencvaros Budapest will face Zeljeznicar Sarajevo in the UEFA Europe League second qualifying round soccer match on 23 July 2015. EPA/FEHIM DEMIR +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Hannover appoint Thomas Doll as Andre Breitenreiter replacement 27.01.2019

The former Hamburg and Borussia Dortmund coach has signed a contract at the club until June 2020. The club parted ways with Andre Breitenreiter on Sunday following a run of eight league matches without a win.
17.02.2018, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Köln: Fußball: Bundesliga, 1. FC Köln - Hannover 96, 23. Spieltag im RheinEnergieStadion. Hannovers Trainer Andre Breitenreiter vor dem Spiel. (Wichtiger Hinweis: Aufgrund der Akkreditierungsbestimmungen der DFL ist die Publikation und Weiterverwertung im Internet und in Online-Medien während des Spiels auf insgesamt fünfzehn Bilder pro Spiel begrenzt.) Foto: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa - WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Aufgrund der Akkreditierungsbestimmungen der DFL ist die Publikation und Weiterverwertung im Internet und in Online-Medien während des Spiels auf insgesamt fünfzehn Bilder pro Spiel begrenzt. +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Bundesliga: Coach Andre Breitenreiter leaves Hannover 27.01.2019

Andre Breitenreiter is no longer Hannover 96's coach after the club lost 5-1 against Dortmund on Saturday.​​​​​​​ Breitenreiter had returned to Hannover as manager in March 2017.
26.01.2019+++Dortmund, Deutschland+++ Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Hannover 96 - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - January 26, 2019 Borussia Dortmund's Mario Goetze celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video

Five-goal Borussia Dortmund dismantle Hannover 26.01.2019

Borussia Dortmund have started 2019 as they started this season - in form. Another flurry of goals helped them beat their latest opponent, but it was one man who stole the show again.
15.12.2018, Niedersachsen, Hannover: Fußball: Bundesliga, Hannover 96 - Bayern München, 15. Spieltag in der HDI-Arena. Münchens Joshua Kimmich schießt zum 0:1. Foto: Swen Pförtner/dpa - WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga bzw. des DFB Deutscher Fußball-Bund ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. | Verwendung weltweit

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich crush Hannover to extend unbeaten run 15.12.2018

Bayern Munich pulled off an emphatic 4-0 win in Hannover to keep Borussia Dortmund on their toes. The result extends Niko Kovac's side's unbeaten run to four league games and six in all competitions.

19.10.2016 xcex Deutschland, Frankfurt, Messe Frankfurter Buchmesse 2016 Gewinner Deutscher Buchpreis 2016: Preisträger Philipp Winkler für seinen Roman Hool CE 19 10 2016 xcex Germany Frankfurt trade Fair Frankfurt Book Fair 2016 Winner German Book Prize 2016 Prize winners Philipp Winkler for his Novel Hool CE

Philipp Winkler: 'Hooligan' 08.10.2018

Philipp Winkler lends a voice to the kind of men who ordinarily only throw punches. His debut novel deals with hooliganism. Winkler looks deep into the psyche of misfit men who are always ready to pick a fight.
31.08.2018, Niedersachsen, Hannover: Fußball: Bundesliga, 2. Spieltag: Hannover 96 - Borussia Dortmund in der HDI-Arena. Hannovers Waldemar Anton (r) und Dortmunds Axel Witsel kämpfen um den Ball. Foto: Peter Steffen/dpa - WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. | Verwendung weltweit

Borussia Dortmund held to goalless draw in Hannover 31.08.2018

Borussia Dortmund failed to make it two wins from two as they were held to a goalless draw by Hannover in a hard-fought encounter. BVB twice hit the woodwork on a frustrating night for Lucien Favre's men.
ARCHIV 2010 *** ARCHIV - Der Präsident von Fußball-Bundesligisten Hannover 96, Martin Kind, spricht am 20.01.2010 auf einer Pressekonferenz des Vereins. Foto: Kay Nietfeld/dpa (zu dpa «Gesunkene 96-Ansprüche - Clubchef Kind: «Umbruch braucht Zeit»» am 14.07.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld

Martin Kind revives attempt to take over Bundesliga club Hannover 22.05.2018

The president of Hannover 96 has launched another attempt to assume majority control of the Bundesliga club. Martin Kind had put a previous attempt to do so on hold earlier this year.

Torschuetze Felix Klaus (Hannover 96, r.) jubet ueber das Tor zum 2:0 GES/ Fussball/ 1. Liga: Hannover 96 - Werder Bremen, 06.04.2018 Football / Soccer: 1st League: Hannover 96 vs Werder Bremen, Hanover, April 6, 2018 | Verwendung weltweit

Bundesliga: Hannover beat Werder Bremen to end five-game losing streak 06.04.2018

Hannover's poor run of form finally came to end against Werder Bremen on Friday night. Werder coach Florian Kohfeldt signed a new contract in the week, but his team showed little of the traits that got him that deal.
Fußball: 1. Bundesliga, Saison 2017/2018, 27. Spieltag, Borussia Dortmund - Hannover 96 am 18.03.2018 im Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund (Nordrhein-Westfalen). Dortmunds Michy Batshuayi jubelt nach seinem Tor zum 1:0. *** Football 1 Bundesliga Season 2017 2018 27 Round Borussia Dortmund Hannover 96 on 18 03 2018 at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund North Rhine-Westphalia Dortmund Michy Batshuayi celebrates his goal for 1 0 Copyright: xKirchner/DavidxInderliedx

Michy Batshuayi's brilliant flick wins it for Borussia Dortmund 18.03.2018

In the first of three games on the final day of Matchday 27, Borussia Dortmund narrowly edged out Hannover thanks to more brilliance from Michy Batshuayi. Dortmund end a disappointing week on a high.
