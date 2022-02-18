Hannah Hummel was born in London to a Scottish mother and a German father. She grew up on the east coast of Scotland and studied English Literature at Edinburgh University. She had the chance to explore her Germanic roots when she took part in an Erasmus exchange program at the Freie Universität in Berlin.

Hannah Hummel was immediately drawn in by the allure of Berlin’s culture and the freedom of expression that it stood for. She made it her goal to move there permanently after graduating her masters at Edinburgh University.

Before joining DW she worked as a freelance culture and lifestyle writer. Since February 2020 she is working at DW as a social media editor, reporter and presenter and helped launch DW’s first ever TikTok channel @dw_berlinfresh, in a bid to extend DW’s global reach to younger and broader audiences.

In her spare time Hannah Hummel loves travelling across Europe, exploring new places, trying new cuisines and meeting local people.