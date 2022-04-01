Handcrafted chandeliers from Austria

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Chandeliers can be found all over Europe – in castles, cafés, and museums. But the most sought-after ones are still crafted by hand.
Lavishly handcrafted chandeliers from Vienna. Plus: Award-winning beauty: Puentedey is named the 2022 Most Beautiful Village in Spain. And: DW chef Felicitas Then shares tricks for the perfect pizza.
It is one of the most popular souvenirs from Germany: the cuckoo clock. In the Black Forest you can find the largest specimen in the world — as big as a two-story house. This is part five in our "Extreme Places" series.
In the heart of France, Guédelon castle has been under construction for almost 25 years – using only medieval methods. Find out what this is all about in part nine of our series "Extreme Places".
A new UN-brokered deal for aviation will not require airlines to offset flight emissions for another six years and will cost them less than 1% of operating costs by 2035, a DW analysis has found.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version