Handcrafted Chandeliers from Austria

Chandeliers can be found all over Europe - in castles, cafés, and museums. But the most sought-after ones are still crafted by hand.

Puentedey - Spain’s most beautiful village

Puentedey in northern Spain was named the most beautiful village in Spain in 2022. One reason is its 15-meter-high natural stone arch, carved by the Nela River and nicknamed God’s Bridge.

Yinka llori’s installations brighten up London

Yinka llori’s colorful installations and art projects brighten up central London. Much of his work is inspired by childhood stories and his Nigerian roots.

Europe Eats: Neapolitan pizza

What’s the secret to homemade pizza? It’s a real challenge. DW TV-chef Felicitas Then shares her tricks - from the dough to the best baking method, even if you haven’t got a wood-fired oven.



The Secrets of Munich’s Marienplatz

Marienplatz, Munich’s central square, is one of the city’s most iconic places. Yet it still holds a few secrets that even the locals don’t know. Euromaxx takes you on a tour to unlock them.

