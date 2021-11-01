Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Handball

Handball is among the more popular sports in Germany - although it can not compete with soccer, which remains the number one.

After winning the handball world cup in Germany in 2007, the quality of the German national team has declined in recent years. Dagur Sigurdsson of Iceland is the current German national team coach. The domestic top division - the DKB Handball-Bundesliga - retains a strong following within Germany. The THW Kiel team has dominated the division in recent years, winning every Handball-Bundesliga title but one since the 2004/5 season. On this page, DW's recent handball-related content is diplayed.

Handout photo - Norway's beach handball players were each fined 150 euros for wearing shorts rather than the required bikini bottoms. The team wore thigh-length elastic shorts during their bronze medal match against Spain in Bulgaria on Sunday July 18, 2021 to protest against the regulation bikini-bottom design that the sport's Norwegian federation president called embarrassing. Photo by Norwegian Handball Federation via ABACAPRESS.COM

Handball federation changes rules following women's bikini scandal 01.11.2021

The International Handball Federation said women can wear "short tight pants" following an outcry over uniform rules. The move comes after the Norwegian team was fined for wearing shorts instead of bikini bottoms.

Eliud Kipchoge, of Kenya, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's marathon at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Sapporo, Japan. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

Tokyo Olympics digest: Eliud Kipchoge defends marathon gold 08.08.2021

The Kenyan is the first marathoner in four decades to win back-to-back gold medals. USA won its seventh straight gold in women's basketball and struck gold in women's volleyball. Follow the latest from Tokyo with DW.
5601603 29.07.2018 Members of the Norwegian women's national team before the 2018 Women's Beach Handball World Championships final match between the national teams of Greece and Norway in Kazan, Russia. Maxim Tumanov / Sputnik Foto: Maxim Tumanov/Sputnik/dpa

Clothing rules for female athletes: 'Taking control over the outfits' 30.07.2021

After a protest by the Norwegian women's beach handball team, women's sporting attire — and what female athletes are forced to wear in competition — has come under the spotlight.
FILE - In Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 file photo, singer Pink poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards in London. U.S. pop singer Pink has offered to pay a fine given to the Norwegian female beach handball team for wearing shorts instead of the required bikini bottoms. Pink said she was “very proud” of the team for protesting against the rule that prevented them from wearing shorts like their male counterparts. At the European Beach Handball Championships in Bulgaria last week, Norway’s female team was fined 1,500 euros ($1,770) for what the European federation called improper clothing and “a breach of clothing regulations.” (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

Singer Pink offers to pay 'sexist' clothing fine for Norway's beach handball team 26.07.2021

The American singer has offered to pay the €1,500 fine incurred by Norway's beach handball team for breaking uniform regulations. The team wore shorts instead of bikini bottoms at the European championships in Bulgaria.
11.01.2019, Dänemark, Kopenhagen: Handball: WM, Ägypten - Schweden,Vorrunde, Gruppe D, 1. Spieltag. Ein Fan von Ägypten freut sich auf das Spiel. Foto: Ludvig Thunman/Bildbyran via ZUMA Press/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

The sporting year ahead in 2021 01.01.2021

The COVID-19 pandemic played havoc with sports in 2020. A number of major events have been rescheduled for 2021 – in the hope that the pandemic will be enough under control for the events to go ahead when planned.

Sharky; DEL; Koelner Haie - Adler Mannheim am 14.10.2018 in der Lanxessarena in Koeln (Deutschland). *** Local Caption *** 00155169 | Verwendung weltweit

Indoor professional sports under the shadow of the coronavirus: A rollercoaster of emotions 20.10.2020

Though Germany's handball and basketball leagues are back on the court, the country's top ice hockey league's season is on ice — as opposed to on the ice. The mood is one of frustration, but also of determination.

Der Spielball wird geworfen. Aufgenommen am 30.12.2006 beim Spiel der Handball-Bundesliga SC Magdeburg - MT Melsungen (41:32). Foto: Jens Wolf +++(c) dpa - Report+++

Coronavirus crisis in indoor sports: The clock is ticking 01.09.2020

The future for handball, basketball and ice hockey is precarious in Germany. The decision of the federal and state governments to do without spectators at major events for now puts indoor sports in a predicament.
Der Spielball wird geworfen. Aufgenommen am 30.12.2006 beim Spiel der Handball-Bundesliga SC Magdeburg - MT Melsungen (41:32). Foto: Jens Wolf +++(c) dpa - Report+++

Germany: Hazing ritual reported at champion handball academy 14.05.2019

Prosecutors in northern Germany have launched an investigation after reports of violent hazing rituals at a champion handball academy. The hazing was reportedly widespread at the youth academy for years.
Fußball: Bundesliga - Relegation, VfL Wolfsburg - Eintracht Braunschweig am 25.05.2017 in der Volkswagen-Arena in Wolfsburg (Niedersachsen). Wolfsburgs Mario Gomez (l) und Braunschweigs Saulo Decarli kämpfen um den Ball. (Wichtiger Hinweis: Aufgrund der Akkreditierungsbestimmungen der DFL ist die Publikation und Weiterverwertung im Internet und in Online-Medien während des Spiels auf insgesamt fünfzehn Bilder pro Spiel begrenzt.) Foto: Peter Steffen/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Handball, ref! How will the IFAB's new ruling affect the Bundesliga? 01.03.2019

On Saturday, football's lawmakers are set to reword the rules governing handball, an issue which consistently causes controversy in the Bundesliga. DW looks at how the changes could affect German football.

IHF Handball World Championship - Germany & Denmark 2019 - Group A - Germany v Serbia - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany - January 17, 2019 Germany's Patrick Wiencek in action REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Opinion: Handball is not the better version of football 28.01.2019

Over the past two weeks, Germany has been gripped by a World Championship-inspired debate: Is handball a better version of football? That's the wrong question, says DW's Joscha Weber. The sport needs something different.
Germany's Paul Drux, France's Timothey N'Guessan, center, and France's Luka Karabatic challenge for the ball during the Handball World Championship third place match between Germany and France in Herning, Denmark, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) |

Handball: Germany lose to France in bronze match 27.01.2019

Despite a brave performance from goalkeeper Andreas Wolff, Germany's efforts at the 2019 World Men's Handball Championship have not been rewarded with a medal. The tournament has nevertheless been considered a success.
27.01.2019, Dänemark, Herning: Handball: WM, Finalrunde, Finale, Dänemark - Norwegen. Dänemarks Mikkel Hansen jubelt über ein Tor. Foto: Axel Heimken/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Denmark wins first world handball title, beating Norway 27.01.2019

Playing on home turf, Denmark snagged its first World Handball Championship title, beating Scandinavian rival Norway with a 31-22 win. Germany went home empty handed after losing the Bronze medal match.
IHF Handball World Championship - Germany & Denmark 2019 - Group A - Germany v France - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany - January 15, 2019 Germany's Patrick Wiencek and Andreas Wolff look dejected at the end of the match REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Patrick Wiencek: 'Handball is a cool sport' 25.01.2019

He became one of the stars of Germany's team at the World Championship, but also suffered a tough semifinal loss: Patrick Wiencke talks to DW about the painful defeat but also the future of handball.
Hamburg, Deutschland 25. Januar 2019: WM 2019 Männer - Halbfinale - Deutschland vs. Norwegen v.li. Magnus Gullerud (Norwegen / GWD Minden), Kai Häfner / Haefner (Deutschland / TSV Hannover), Kristian Bjornsen (Norwegen / HSG Wetzlar) | Verwendung weltweit

IHF World Championship: Germany no match for Norway 25.01.2019

The 2019 World Men's Handball Championship has been quite the adventure for Germany, but the team's pursuit of a spot in the final and a chance of gold came to an end in the semifinals.
Berlin, 15. Januar 2019 - Handball, IHF Men's World Championship 2019, Deutschland - Frankreich: Deutschland-Fans mit Fahnen | Verwendung weltweit#

Handball: Will the winter fairytale last? 24.01.2019

Co-hosts Germany are in the semifinals of the World Championships, and the whole country is talking about handball. But will the current surge of euphoria fall away quickly, just as it has done before?
Berlin, Deutschland 10. Januar 2019: IHF - Handball WM 2019 - VR - Deutschland vs. Korea Paul Drux (Deutschland) im Zweikampf | Verwendung weltweit

IHF World Championship: Germany beat unified Korea in historic opener 11.01.2019

Cohosts Germany have cruised to a winning start at the world handball championship. However, the match will be remembered more for who their opponents were – a joint Korean national team.

Show more articles