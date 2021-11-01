Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Handball is among the more popular sports in Germany - although it can not compete with soccer, which remains the number one.
After winning the handball world cup in Germany in 2007, the quality of the German national team has declined in recent years. Dagur Sigurdsson of Iceland is the current German national team coach. The domestic top division - the DKB Handball-Bundesliga - retains a strong following within Germany. The THW Kiel team has dominated the division in recent years, winning every Handball-Bundesliga title but one since the 2004/5 season. On this page, DW's recent handball-related content is diplayed.
The American singer has offered to pay the €1,500 fine incurred by Norway's beach handball team for breaking uniform regulations. The team wore shorts instead of bikini bottoms at the European championships in Bulgaria.
Though Germany's handball and basketball leagues are back on the court, the country's top ice hockey league's season is on ice — as opposed to on the ice. The mood is one of frustration, but also of determination.