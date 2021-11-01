Handball is among the more popular sports in Germany - although it can not compete with soccer, which remains the number one.

After winning the handball world cup in Germany in 2007, the quality of the German national team has declined in recent years. Dagur Sigurdsson of Iceland is the current German national team coach. The domestic top division - the DKB Handball-Bundesliga - retains a strong following within Germany. The THW Kiel team has dominated the division in recent years, winning every Handball-Bundesliga title but one since the 2004/5 season. On this page, DW's recent handball-related content is diplayed.