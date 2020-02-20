Hanau shootings: Suspect found dead

Two shootings in the western German city of Hanau late Wednesday left nine people dead and four injured, local police said.

Police found a letter claiming responsibility for the attack in the main suspect's home. Investigators are also examining a video that the he may have posted online several days earlier in which he details several conspiracy theories.

Federal prosecutors on Thursday announced they had taken over the investigation.

What happened in the attacks?

The shootings took place at approximately 10 p.m. local time (2100 GMT/UTC) at two shisha bars in different parts of the city, according to local media.

The alleged perpetrator reportedly opened fire at the first shisha bar in Hanau's downtown, killing three people, before driving to the neighborhood of Kesselstadt and opening fire at a second shisha bar, where five people died.

Authorities sealed off the area while special forces launched a major search.

Police said they found the suspect dead in his home early Thursday, along with another body, bringing the total number of deaths to 11. They were able to find the suspect's address after following up on witness statements about a getaway car.

"The suspected perpetrator was found lifeless at his residential address in Hanau. Police special forces also found another corpse at the site," police in the area said on Twitter. "The investigations continue. Currently, there are no indications of further perpetrators."

The motive behind the incident was not clear, and there was no indication of an additional suspect. Police have not released any details about the suspect yet. The investigation is ongoing.

Emergency services cordoned off the scene of the shooting in central Hanau.

Near miss for local resident

Speaking to DW’s Rebecca Staudenmaier in Hanau, 49-year-old Ali Mengücek recounted the events before the shootings.

Mengücek, who has lived in the area for the last 40 years, said he was walking home with his two children when he saw four men — "all quite tall and fairly young," perhaps 40 or under.

He said they were standing in groups of two, about 30 meters apart. He walked in between them, telling his two girls to pick up the pace.

"I live about 50 meters past where they were standing. When I got home and shut the door, then I heard the six shots. I believe this was six or seven minutes after I had walked past with my two little children. I then opened the window, people were running back and forth and screaming. Within about five minutes, police were on the scene," Mengücek said.

About two hours later he spotted ammunition on the road and reported it to the police.

The shisha bar is a focal meeting point for a tight-knit Kurdish community, said DW's Staudenmaier. Many of the victims lived on the same street where the bar is.

Federal prosecutors take over

Following claims of a confession letter outlining the suspected shooter's far-right motives, the federal prosecutor has taken over the case. The entity's involvement is an indication of the severity of the shooting in Hanau, as it exclusively deals with serious crimes and is the highest prosecutory, or police authority in Germany.

The federal prosecutor primarily handles cases of crimes against the state, including treason, espionage and terrorism, and cases involving genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.

Politicians issue condolences

Senior CDU politician Katja Leikert, who represents the Hanau constituency in the national Bundestag parliament, offered condolences to those affected and thanks to the first responders.

"On this terrible night in Hanau I send those close to the victims all my strength and heartfelt condolences. Hopefully the injured recover swiftly. It is a horrific scenario for us all. Thanks to emergency services," Leikert said.

Speaking on a special "Bild live" show set up by the major German newspaper of the same name, the mayor of Hanau, Social Democrat Claus Kaminsky, said it was "barely possible to imagine a worse evening."

"This was a terrible evening that I am sure we will be dealing with and remembering with sadness for a long, long time," he said.

Germany's government spokesman, Steffen Seibert, also tweeted his condolences. "My thoughts are with the people in #Hanau this morning, where an appalling crime was committed ... We hope that the injured will recover quickly."

Hanau is a city of 100,000 inhabitants in the state of Hesse, some 25 kilometers (15 miles) east of Frankfurt.

