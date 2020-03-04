 Hanau commemorates victims of racist attack | News | DW | 04.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Hanau commemorates victims of racist attack

German leaders have gathered for a memorial service to honor the victims killed in a far-right attack two weeks ago. President Steinmeier said Germany must step up efforts to protect citizens' peace and security.

Flowers and candles for Hanau memorial.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Hesse state premier Volker Bouffier attended a memorial service in Hanau on Wednesday; two weeks after a gunman killed nine people there in a racially motivated attack.

During the service, Steinmeier called the shooting an "attack on peaceful society" and a "brutal act of murderous violence," adding that it served as a reminder of Germany's "pre-existing history of exclusion and discrimination of people with a migrant or Muslim background, of so-called outsiders..." 

Steinmeier read out the names of the victims as well as the prime suspect's mother, who was found dead at his residence. 

Read moreAfter attack, Hanau takes a stand against racism

Far-right attack

The alleged gunman, 43-year-old German Tobias R., killed nine people in two different hookah bars in Hanau on February 19. He was found dead hours later at home, along with the body of his mother. Police are still investigating the likelihood that he killed her and then himself after the shootings.

German federal prosecutor Peter Frank told German media that all of the victims had an immigrant background. They included both German and foreign citizens. Prosecutors have attested that the gunman possessed a "deeply racist mentality."

  • Aerial picture of Hanau, Germany

    Germany shootings: What we know about the Hanau attacks

    Two shootings

    The first attack took place at a hookah bar in the downtown area and the second at a cafe about 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) away in neighborhood of Kesselstadt.

  • A car surrounded by shattered glass in the area of the Hanau attacks

    Germany shootings: What we know about the Hanau attacks

    Getaway car found

    Police received information about a getaway car, which they traced back to the suspect's address. Authorities then sealed off the area while special forces launched a major search.

  • Special forces search the area of the Hanau attacks

    Germany shootings: What we know about the Hanau attacks

    Two bodies found at suspect's home

    Police said early on Thursday morning that they had found the suspect dead in his home. Another corpse was also discovered, which was later identified as the body of his mother.

  • Forensic investigators behind a cordon

    Germany shootings: What we know about the Hanau attacks

    Letter of confession

    A letter claiming responsibility for the attack from the suspect was found by police. Authorities are also examining a video that the suspect posted online several days earlier in which he details a conspiracy theory about child abuse in the United States.

  • Police officers are seen outside the house of the suspected gunman

    Germany shootings: What we know about the Hanau attacks

    Federal investigators

    Federal prosecutors announced they would be taking over the investigations. A spokesperson said there were "indications of a far-right motive."

  • Police officers stand outside the Midnight shisha bar in Hanau (Reuters/R. Orlowski)

    Germany shootings: What we know about the Hanau attacks

    'Deeply racist mentality'

    German Attorney General Peter Frank said the video and manifesto posted by the shooter revealed "not only crazy thoughts and convoluted conspiracy theories, but also a deeply racist mentality." He said prosecutors must now "find out, if there were any other supporters or accomplices in the Hanu attacks."

  • Flowers and candles are placed near the Midnight shisha bar in Hanau, Germany (Reuters/R. Orlowski)

    Germany shootings: What we know about the Hanau attacks

    Mourning the dead

    Flowers and candles are placed near the Midnight shisha bar. Nine people have so far been confirmed dead in the attacks. Several top EU officials, including European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, have publicly expressed their condolences for the victims.

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a statement in Berlin (Reuters/F. Bensch)

    Germany shootings: What we know about the Hanau attacks

    Merkel gives statement

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivered a statement on the attacks on Thursday afternoon. She said it was too early to make a final assessment of the attack in Hanau, but that there were many indications that the perpetrator had right-wing and racist motives. "Racism is a poison, hate is a poison. And this poison exists in our society, " she said.

    Author: Leah Carter, Kate Martyr


Read moreOpinion: We all belong to Germany — but racism does not

'Fundamental values not secure without our support'

During the service, the German president warned: "Yes, racism does exist in our country — and not just for a few weeks. Yes, there is widespread Muslim hostility," adding that people "with darker skin color or with a headscarf experience discrimination." Yet he stressed that this applied only to a minority of people, calling on the silent majority to combat such sentiment wherever it raised its head. 

"Our fundamental values, our freedom, our peace — these are not secure without us," Steinmeier said. "Democracy does not live because the constitution commands it to. It lives and endures if we want it and if we stand up for it — against those who want to put it in question or undermine it. We must actively defend it. Us, the state, and me."

Steinmeier said "there are no second-class citizens" in Germany and "no gradations in being German." He said every person in the country "must be able to live in security and peace" and that Germany's institutions, especially people "at the top," "must do everything possible" to protect people from hostility.

Watch video 03:04

Residents of Hanau demand protection after shootings

mvb/msh (dpa, KNA)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Germany prepares for reprisal attacks after Hanau shootings

German police say they are expecting attacks by far-left groups and cannot rule out a violent reaction from the radical Islamist scene. Politicians are also calling for gun ownership rules to be tightened. (22.02.2020)  

Germany shootings: What we know about the Hanau attacks

Two deadly shootings took place at a hookah bar and a cafe in the western German city of Hanau. This is what we know so far about the attacks. (20.02.2020)  

Related content

Deutschland Hanau | Gedenken an Terroropfer

After attack, Hanau takes a stand against racism 04.03.2020

Hanau is holding a memorial service for the lives lost in an attack two weeks ago. Though the city is in mourning, local groups fighting racism have found renewed support in the aftermath of the shooting.

Deutschland Hanau | Schießerei & Tote, Angriff auf Shisha-Bars: Einsatzkräfte der Polizei

Germany shootings: German president says 'We won't be intimidated' 20.02.2020

Prosecutors say a man with a "deeply racist mentality" is responsible for shootings at two hookah bars in the town of Hanau near Frankfurt. Follow the developments live.

Deutschland Demonstration in Hanau nach Anschlag

Hanau protests against right-wing extremism and racism after xenophobic terror attack 22.02.2020

About 3,000 people took to the streets of Hanau to call on Germany's government to take action against right-wing radicalism. Protesters carried signs slamming the far-right AfD's normalization of racist rhetoric.

Advertisement