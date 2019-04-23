Visit the new DW website

Hamburger SV

The only founding member of the Bundesliga never to be relegated, Hamburg remains one of Germany's most traditional teams. Relegation is something HSV has flirted with in recent seasons, but a resurgence may be coming.

The clock may no longer be ticking on Hamburg's relegation, but the club remains a long way from repeating their glory days. The four-time Bundesliga champions haven't lifted the title since the 1982/83 season, the same year they won the European Cup. Even the German Cup win in 1987 is too long ago for a club as big as HSV. Follow all the latest on Hamburg via the DW Sports team's content, collated below.

Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Semi Final - Hamburger SV v RB Leipzig - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany - April 23, 2019 RB Leipzig's Yussuf Poulsen celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video

German Cup: RB Leipzig's quality tells against brave Hamburg 23.04.2019

RB Leipzig booked their ticket to the German Cup final in Berlin with a 3-1 win against spirited second division challengers Hamburg. The favorites rattled the woodwork several times before finding the winning goals.
HAMBURG, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 23: Christian Titz, head coach of Hamburg reacts during the Second Bundesliga match between Hamburger SV and SSV Jahn Regensburg at Volksparkstadion on September 23, 2018 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Christian Titz fired as Hamburg hire Hannes Wolf 23.10.2018

Hamburg have made the surprise decision to fire coach Christian Titz after a a run of one win in five games. The club have moved quickly to appoint a replacement in the shape of former Stuttgart coach Hannes Wolf.

30.09.2018, Hamburg: Fußball: 2. Bundesliga, Hamburger SV - FC St. Pauli, 8. Spieltag im Volksparkstadion. Fans des FC St. Paulis brennen Pyrotechnik ab. Foto: Axel Heimken/dpa - WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga bzw. des DFB Deutscher Fußball-Bund ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Hamburg vs. St. Pauli: One city, two clubs, different worlds 01.10.2018

Seven years since the last meeting between Hamburger SV and FC St. Pauli, the local rivals met again in Germany's second city on Sunday. It's a tale of one city, two clubs and different worlds.
Fußball: Bundesliga - 13. Spieltag: Hamburger SV - 1899 Hoffenheim am 26.11.2017 im Volksparkstadion in Hamburg. Hamburgs Jann-Fiete Arp (2.v.r) jubelt nach einem Eigentor von Hoffenheims Kevin Akpoguma. (Wichtiger Hinweis: Aufgrund der Akkreditierungsbestimmungen der DFL ist die Publikation und Weiterverwertung im Internet und in Online-Medien während des Spiels auf insgesamt fünfzehn Bilder pro Spiel begrenzt.) Foto: Daniel Reinhardt/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Jann-Fiete Arp chooses to stay at Hamburg 20.07.2018

Despite reported interest from Bayern Munich, one of Germany's most talented young strikers has chosen to stay at his home club, which is now in the second division. His decision is sensible but not terribly surprising.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hamburger SV - Commerzbank-Arena, Frankfurt, Germany - May 5, 2018 Hamburg fans let off a smoke bomb before the match REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach DFL RULES TO LIMIT THE ONLINE USAGE DURING MATCH TIME TO 15 PICTURES PER GAME. IMAGE SEQUENCES TO SIMULATE VIDEO IS NOT ALLOWED AT ANY TIME. FOR FURTHER QUERIES PLEASE CONTACT DFL DIRECTLY AT + 49 69 650050

Hamburg's last chance to avoid first relegation 09.05.2018

Anything but a win against Borussia Mönchengladbach and HSV’s famous clock, which counts the club’s time in the Bundesliga, will stop. Even then, Christian Titz’s men will need a miracle.
05.05.2018, Hessen, Frankfurt am Main: Fußball, Bundesliga, 33. Spieltag: Eintracht Frankfurt - Hamburger SV in der Commerzbank-Arena. Die Frankfurter Fans halten nach dem Spiel ein Plakat hoch, das die bekannte Stadionuhr aus Hamburg persifliert. Frankfurt gewann mit 3:0. Foto: Arne Dedert/dpa - WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Aufgrund der Akkreditierungsbestimmungen der DFL ist die Publikation und Weiterverwertung im Internet und in Online-Medien während des Spiels auf insgesamt fünfzehn Bilder pro Spiel begrenzt. | Verwendung weltweit

Bundesliga Matchday 33 in pictures 05.05.2018

Hamburg are on the brink of relegation after losing to Frankfurt. Schalke will return to the Champions League next season, while Mainz secured the club's place in the Bundesliga next season with a win in Dortmund.

17.03.2018, Hamburg: Fußball: Bundesliga, 27. Spieltag: Hamburger SV - Hertha BSC im Volksparkstadion. Hamburgs Trainer Christian Titz reagiert nach einer vergebenen Möglichkeit. Foto: Daniel Reinhardt/dpa - WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Aufgrund der Akkreditierungsbestimmungen der DFL ist die Publikation und Weiterverwertung im Internet und in Online-Medien während des Spiels auf insgesamt fünfzehn Bilder pro Spiel begrenzt. | Verwendung weltweit

Hamburg show promise on Christian Titz's debut, but face enormous challenge 17.03.2018

A young HSV team failed to capitalize on Mainz's defeat to Frankurt as Hertha Berlin came from behind to win 2-1 at the Volksparkstadion. But there were positives in the first half for new coach Christian Titz.

Koeln, Germany 18.03.2018, 1. Bundesliga 27. Spieltag, 1.FC Koeln - Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Tor zum 1:0 fuer Koeln durch Yuya Osako (KOE) ( DeFodi521 *** Koeln Germany 18 03 2018 1 Bundesliga 27 Matchday 1 FC Koeln Bayer 04 Leverkusen Goal to the 1 0 for Koeln by Yuya Osako KOE DeFodi521

Bundesliga: Cologne still alive, Bayern Munich beaten 17.03.2018

Two upsets and a moment of magic finished off an incredible Bundesliga Matchday 27. After 17 goals across five games on Saturday, the Bundesliga just kept delivering in Sundays three fixtures.
10.03.2018, Bayern, München: Fußball: Bundesliga, Bayern München - Hamburger SV, 26. Spieltag in der Allianz Arena. Bernd Hollerbach, Trainer von Hamburg, beobachtet das Spiel. Foto: Tobias Hase/dpa - WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Aufgrund der Akkreditierungsbestimmungen der DFL ist die Publikation und Weiterverwertung im Internet und in Online-Medien während des Spiels auf insgesamt fünfzehn Bilder pro Spiel begrenzt. | Verwendung weltweit

Bundesliga: Hamburg sack Bernd Hollerbach after seven games 12.03.2018

Hamburg have fired their head coach for the second time in 2018, parting ways with Bernd Hollerbach less than two months after his appointment. The move comes days after the club fired its chairman and sporting director.
19.02.2018, xjhx, Fussball 1. Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt - RB Leipzig, emspor v.l. Trainer Niko Kovac (Eintracht Frankfurt) jubeln / jubelt nach Spielende. Frankfurt *** 19 02 xjhx 2018 football 1 Bundesliga Eintracht Frankfurt RB Leipzig emspor v l coach Niko Kovac Eintracht Frankfurt cheer cheers after playing Frankfurt

Bundesliga: Dortmund and Frankfurt go head-to-head for Europe 09.03.2018

One of the most interesting matchups on Matchday 26 comes when Franfurt travel to Dortmund. The two are level on points and are in the thick of the battle for qualifcation for next season's Champions League group stage.
24.02.2018 +++ BREMEN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 24: Ishak Belfodil of Bremen (bottom) about to score a goal to make it 1:0 during the Bundesliga match between SV Werder Bremen and Hamburger SV at Weserstadion on February 24, 2018 in Bremen, Germany. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Opinion: It is time for Hamburg to accept their fate 24.02.2018

After 11 league games without a win, Hamburg are staring relegation in the face. Based on recent performances, the second tier is where they belong — and there are no bonuses for being the only Bundesliga ever-present.

22.01.2018 +++ Bernd Hollerbach, der neue Cheftrainer des Fußball-Bundesligisten Hamburger SV, gibt am 22.01.2018 in Hamburg auf dem Trainingsplatz Anweisungen. Foto: Daniel Reinhardt/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Bundesliga: Bernd Hollerbach replaces Markus Gisdol at Hamburg 22.01.2018

Hamburg have moved swiftly following Sunday’s dismissal of Markus Gisdol, appointing former player Bernd Hollerbach as the club's new head coach. The 48-year-old's contract runs until the end of next season.
ARCHIV - Fußball: Bundesliga, Hamburger SV - VfL Wolfsburg, 15. Spieltag am 09.12.2017 im Volksparkstadion in Hamburg. Hamburgs Trainer Markus Gisdol betritt das Stadion. (zu dpa HSV-Trainer Gisdol: Akzeptieren, dass man zum unteren Drittel gehört vom 06.01.2018) Foto: Axel Heimken/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Hamburg already know new man after Markus Gisdol dismissed 21.01.2018

A defeat to the worst side in the Bundesliga table proved one step too far for Hamburg. Head coach Markus Gisdol was fired the morning after the defeat. Some familiar names are in line to replace him.
Fußball: Bundesliga - 19. Spieltag: Hamburger SV - 1. FC Köln am 20.01.2018 im Volksparkstadion in Hamburg. Kölns Simon Terodde jubelt über seinen Treffer zum 0:2. (Wichtiger Hinweis: Aufgrund der Akkreditierungsbestimmungen der DFL ist die Publikation und Weiterverwertung im Internet und in Online-Medien während des Spiels auf insgesamt fünfzehn Bilder pro Spiel begrenzt.) Foto: Daniel Reinhardt/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Opinion: Simon Terodde is just what Cologne need 20.01.2018

Three goals in two games from Simon Terodde have given bottom club Cologne a glimmer of hope. The striker is exactly what they need in a relegation battle, writes DW's Matt Ford.
+++optimiert für mobile Angeborte+++ ARCHIV - Klaus-Michael Kühne nimmt am 16.06.2017 in Hamburg an der Taufe des Hapag-Lloyd-Containerschiffs Guayaquil Express teil. (zu dpa-Meldung: «Investor Kühne kritisiert HSV-Führung: «Auf der falschen Chaussee»» vom 17.08.2017) Foto: Christina Sabrowsky/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

'I'm done' - Hamburg investor Klaus-Michel Kühne to suspend HSV support 19.09.2017

Klaus-Michael Kühne, the billionaire businessman behind Hamburger SV, has said he cannot continue to finance the club in the current market. Kühne has invested an estimated 60 million euros in the Bundesliga club.
MANAVGAT, TURKEY - MARCH 28: Jann-Fiete Arp of Germany celebrates the first goal for his team during the UEFA U17 elite round match between Germany and Turkey on March 28, 2017 in Manavgat, Turkey. (Photo by Alexander Scheuber/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Jann-Fiete Arp: The Hamburg talent who feels move abroad would be 'nonsense' 08.09.2017

Hamburg have started the new Bundesliga season better than many would have predicted, but the club may have even more excitement ahead. One of the club's best prospects wants to play for them - not a Premier League team.
