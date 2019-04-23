Hamburger SV

The only founding member of the Bundesliga never to be relegated, Hamburg remains one of Germany's most traditional teams. Relegation is something HSV has flirted with in recent seasons, but a resurgence may be coming.

The clock may no longer be ticking on Hamburg's relegation, but the club remains a long way from repeating their glory days. The four-time Bundesliga champions haven't lifted the title since the 1982/83 season, the same year they won the European Cup. Even the German Cup win in 1987 is too long ago for a club as big as HSV. Follow all the latest on Hamburg via the DW Sports team's content, collated below.