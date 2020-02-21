Hamburg voters hit the polls amid political turmoil in Germany

Although the Social Democrats are set to maintain their leadership in the city-state, the vote follows the deadly shootings in Hanau, and a contentious vote in Thuringia that threw German politics into a tailspin.
Voters in the German city-state of Hamburg headed to the polls on Sunday, with the center-left Social Democrats party (SPD) set to maintain its grip, along with the environmentalist Greens party.
Around 1.3 million people are set to vote in the first state election since the furor over the ousting of the socialist Left Party state premier in the central state of Thuringia, which spurred accusations that left and centrist parties had cooperated for the first time with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).
The controversy forced the newly-elected state premier to resign within a day of taking office, and indirectly caused Chancellor Angela Merkel's chosen successor to step down.
Strong support maintained
The SPD looks set for a decisive win in Hamburg. The latest poll by public broadcaster ZDF shows support for the center-left party at 39%, with a 15 point lead over their nearest rival, the Greens, and more than three times higher than Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU).
Unlike several German states where the AfD is a major political force, the far-right party has just 6% support in Hamburg.
A win in the northern German city-state would also likely give the SPD a much-needed boost on the national level, where they have been losing overall support to the Greens. National support for the party is hovering at just 15%.
"We have to hold our ground against the federal trend," SPD lead candidate and incumbent Hamburg mayor Peter Tschentscher told the news agency AFP.
Farid Müller, the Greens' lead candidate in the Hamburg-Mitte district, told Politico that public outrage over the ousting of Thuringia's leftist state premier Bodo Ramelow, with the help of the far-right AfD, swayed voters to back the SPD.
AfD controversy widely felt
"The situation in the state parliament in Thuringia was, for the whole country, a shock," said Müller. "In this situation, a lot of people return to the old parties, like the Social Democrats."
The SPD has also garnered local favor by supporting green policies like a proposal to convert a coal power plant to a natural gas plant to cut greenhouse emissions, and by pushing for lower rents and free daycare in the city.
Fifteen parties are competing for the 121 seats in the Hamburg parliament. Polls close at 6 p.m. local time (1700 UTC) on Sunday, with the first results due shortly after.
Other issues may also be top of voters' minds. This week's Hanau shootings, which saw gunman attack two hookah bars, leaving nine people, of foreign descent, dead prompted the SPD and Greens to cancel their final campaign events ahead of the vote.
Hamburg also hosted a climate rally on Friday with around 20,000 people in attendance, according to police estimates. Organizers say some 60,000 people turned up, including Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.
