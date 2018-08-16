 Hamburg sells spare refugee shelters on eBay | News | DW | 17.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Hamburg sells spare refugee shelters on eBay

The city of Hamburg has advertised the refugee housing as a potential guesthouse, workshop, playhouse or yoga studio. While buyers might think they've scored a bargain, transportation costs could come as a surprise.

Refugee homes for sale in Hamburg (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Bockwoldt)

The northern German city of Hamburg has listed 50 former refugee houses on eBay classifieds for €1,000 ($1,140) a pop, according to a report by daily Süddeutsche Zeitung.

The city purchased the temporary wooden houses in 2015 at the height of the European migrant crisis, but they are no longer needed.

The structures received overwhelming interest and the ad was taken down on Thursday afternoon, just 48 hours after it went up.

Read more: Germany's empty refugee shelters: Sensible backup, or waste of money?

"The response on the first day was enormous, we had around 100 inquiries," said Daniel Posselt, spokesman for the Central Coordination Unit for Refugees. "There was interest from all over Germany."

The advertisement said the 28-square-meter (301-square-foot) wooden buildings could be used as a guesthouse, workshop, sports and play house or yoga studio. The original price of the tiny homes when they were built was €23,000 per unit.

"All interested parties will receive an answer, but that can take some time," the authority tweeted.

  • Alternative Wohnformen Hobbit Haus

    Tiny houses for eco-friendly everyday living

    Hobbit house

    They say the best things come in small packages: Wrapped in grass and immersed in nature, this little home is a case in point. Made from materials found in the ground and the nearby forest, it took just four months to assemble. Its ground, walls and roof are insulated with straw bales, and it is dug into the hillside to minimize visual impact and provide maximum shelter.

  • Alternative Wohnformen Hausboot

    Tiny houses for eco-friendly everyday living

    Houseboats

    For anyone who likes to be lulled to sleep by the sound of gently lapping water, boat living is the near-perfect solution. It used to be that those seeking life on the watery fringes of society could be found cruising Europe's canals on brightly colored barges. But in more recent years, the continent's waterways have played host to homely vessels of more varied shapes, sizes - and price points.

  • Circus wagon in a field

    Tiny houses for eco-friendly everyday living

    Circus wagon

    Travelers have lived in circus-style caravans for many generations. And as awareness of the carbon footprint of living increases, people are also exploring alternatives that draw from older traditions. Not only do circus wagons offer an immediate connection to nature, they are also eminently more transportable than bricks and mortar.

  • Container village

    Tiny houses for eco-friendly everyday living

    Container village

    When the housing market in Berlin began to buckle under the weight of ever-increasing demand, a local construction and housing expert came up with an innovative solution: He decided to build an entire village of student accommodation from old containers. Located in a leafy part of the city, it embodies the essence of trendy industrial cool.

  • Tall and thin HomeBox

    Tiny houses for eco-friendly everyday living

    HomeBox

    The HomeBox is tall and slim - perfect for those who want to combine an elegant, natural looking exterior with the desire to scale back and live small. Dimensions of the box are much the same as those of a shipping container - the difference is that it stands vertically rather than horizontally. Spread over three floors, the interior is designed to cater to all the needs of modern accommodation.

  • Bildergalerie Baumhaus

    Tiny houses for eco-friendly everyday living

    Tree house

    Whether made from metal, wood, or some other material, tree houses are also staking their claim in the eco-friendly small-house market. Their popularity has grown so much in recent years that Europe's forests have begun to witness the emergence of tree house hostels and holiday homes. These offer a chance to commune with nature from a nearly bird-like perspective.

  • Berlin - Loftcube

    Tiny houses for eco-friendly everyday living

    The LoftCube

    A product of German designers, the LoftCube can be placed on top of other buildings, at the seaside, in a field or pretty much anywhere with a bit of space - and we're not talking much square footage. These environmentally friendly homes are diminutive, light-filled, and oh-so-stylish to boot.

  • A garden shed

    Tiny houses for eco-friendly everyday living

    The garden shed

    Traditionally used for potting or even sulking, garden sheds have come a long way in recent years. They are now available in so many shapes, colors and sizes that they can provide sufficient and eco-friendly accommodation for those with a modest budget, modest requirements and small plot of land.

    Author: Tamsin Walker


Hefty transport cost

The three-year-old houses were part of a housing facility in the Jenfelder Moorpark, but Hamburg's refugee arrivals have dropped down from more than 10,000 per month in 2015 to about 400, meaning the accommodation is no longer needed.

They are weather and winter-proof with the usual signs of wear, but are well insulated and equipped with heating, a hot water supply and electricity. "This is not at all a shack," Posselt said.

Read more: A treehouse built for grown-ups

While the minimum bid for a house was €1,000, the sale came with two requirements: buyers were required to have a building permit and the structures were pick-up only.

Moving the wooden buildings requires a heavy load transporter with a large crane. Transport within Hamburg is estimated to cost between  €3,000 to €5,000, Posselt said. 

"That will put off many private individuals who want a nicer garden house," he added.

Humble homes

Among the interested parties is one church parish, which is interested in taking 20 of the houses and continuing to use them to accommodate refugees. Meanwhile, a company is considering buying 10 for its construction workers.

Social worker Stephan Karrenbauer from street magazine Hinz und Kunzt said he hopes people without a permanent address could also be accommodated in the houses.

Read more: A brief guide to German garden colonies

"If they give us the space we need, we could immediately put homeless people in the wooden houses," Karrenbauer said.

 According to Karrenbauer, the costs of buying and erecting 10 houses can certainly be found. "People in Hamburg who own an unused hall they can provide for this purpose are welcome to contact me."

Watch video 03:09
Now live
03:09 mins.

Bye to big houses - mini is the future

DW recommends

German officials defend housing refugees at former US base

In Bavaria, one model "reception center" is home to more than 1,300 asylum-seekers. Directors say the barbed-wire enclosure and lack of privacy are for "safety" and efficiency. One resident says "it's a wasted life." (31.03.2018)  

Yugoslav wars: A home for forgotten refugees

Two decades on, thousands of refugees from the Yugoslav wars still don’t have a home to call their own. A regional housing program is hoping to change that - with some help from the West. (09.07.2017)  

Germany's empty refugee shelters: Sensible backup, or waste of money?

Two years ago, German communities were forced to open refugee shelters at breakneck speed to accommodate the new arrivals. Many remain vacant, especially in rural areas. But spiraling upkeep costs are cause for alarm. (23.12.2017)  

A treehouse built for grown-ups

While treehouses are known as a hidden space of freedom and adventure for children, they still fascinate adults as well. Here's one outstanding example built by a couple of musicians in western Germany. (26.06.2018)  

A brief guide to German garden colonies

They might look like slums or homes for garden gnomes. Those peculiar settlements of tiny little houses with allotment gardens, known as the "Schrebergarten," are a typically German phenomenon. (30.05.2018)  

The Future is Now! 100 Years of Bauhaus

What do houses from the 3D printer in Dubai, wooden crate furniture in Beijing, a suspension railway in Medellín, urban farming in Detroit and a micro home in Berlin have to do with the German Bauhaus? (03.05.2017)  

Everything you need to know about German garden colonies

After initially wondering why Germany has strange settlements of tiny little houses, foreigners might be tempted to tend their own idyllic "Schrebergarten." Here's what they're all about. (30.05.2018)  

Tiny houses for eco-friendly everyday living

Thinking big can mean building small: Environmentally conscious Europeans have been dreaming up innovative living spaces to reduce their carbon footprint. DW presents Europe's answer to the "tiny house" movement. (18.05.2015)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Bye to big houses - mini is the future  

Related content

Afghanistan abgeschobene Flüchtlinge aus Deutschland kommen in Kabul an

Afghan asylum seeker deported from Germany commits suicide 11.07.2018

An Afghan man deported from Germany has been found dead in a hotel room in Kabul after apparently committing suicide. The case highlights the adverse circumstances faced by Afghan returnees.

Schlauchboot Mittelmeer-Flüchtlinge Italien Symbolbild

Opinion: Anchor centers are shipwrecks of EU migration policy 01.08.2018

Their names sound nice: "Anchor centers" and "disembarkation platforms." But these camps for asylum-seekers that the EU wants to set up are supposed to deter migration — though they won't work, says DW's Bernd Riegert.

Bayerisches Transitzentrum - mögliches Ankerzentrum

Bavaria plans tougher approach to asylum-seekers in Germany 06.06.2018

Bavarian State Premier Markus Söder has unveiled new measures to speed up the asylum process and deport rejected applicants. He believes the rest of Germany should follow his lead.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 