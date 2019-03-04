 Hamburg: Protests disrupt AfD founder Lucke′s university lecture | News | DW | 16.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Hamburg: Protests disrupt AfD founder Lucke's university lecture

Anti-fascist protesters led opposition against the co-founder of right-wing AfD party as he returned to work in Hamburg University. Following shouts of "Nazi pig," Bernd Lucke was forced to give up on his lecture.

A police escort for Bern Lucke (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Scholz)

Protests disrupted classes in Hamburg University on Wednesday as the co-founder of right-wing party Alternative for Germany (AfD) returned to teaching for the first time in five years.

Lucke was escorted into the building by police where he was supposed to lecture on macroeconomics.

Students shouted "Nazi pig" and "Get lost" as Lucke entered the lecture hall. Eventually, the economics professor was forced to give up on his attempt to lecture and leave the building.

Students were not the only ones who joined in the protest: protest group "Omas gegen Rechts" ("Grandmothers against the right") were also present, armed with specially-designed umbrellas.

The AfD, which became the third-biggest party in the German Bundestag in 2017, is euroskeptic and have been faced criticism for their stance on immigration policy and Islam.

Read more: AfD: What you need to know about Germany's far-right party

Old ladies hold umbrellas which say Omas gegen Rechts (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Scholz)

Omas Gegen Rechts protest Bernd Lucke

Economist who immediately lost control of AfD's direction

Bernd Lucke is a professor of economics at the northern German university, but gave up his teaching role in 2013 when he formed the right-wing political party, along with current leader Alexander Gauland.

An economics professor whose euroskepticism was based on objections to the single currency, concerns on the EU's sovereign debt difficulties, and more technical aspects of EU membership, Lucke was highly critical of the party's rapid shift to the right and its increasing focus on issues like immigration. Following a dispute with then-leader Frauke Petry, Lucke left the AfD in 2015, some two years after forming it. He has since denounced various AfD policies and set up the less extreme Liberal Conservative Reform party, which has so far failed to win any seats in German elections.

It is unknown if Lucke will attempt to continue teaching as the semester continues.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • Alexander Gauland (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Alexander Gauland

    Co-chairman Alexander Gauland said the German national soccer team's defender Jerome Boateng might be appreciated for his performance on the pitch - but people would not want "someone like Boateng as a neighbor." He also argued Germany should close its borders and said of an image showing a drowned refugee child: "We can't be blackmailed by children's eyes."

  • Weidel and Gauland (Reuters/F.Bensch)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Alice Weidel

    Alice Weidel generally plays the role of "voice of reason" for the far-right populists, but she, too, is hardly immune to verbal miscues. Welt newspaper, for instance, published a 2013 memo allegedly from Weidel in which she called German politicians "pigs" and "puppets of the victorious powers in World War II. Weidel initially claimed the mail was fake, but now admits its authenticity.

  • Frauke Petry (Getty Images/T. Lohnes)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Frauke Petry

    German border police should shoot at refugees entering the country illegally, the former co-chair of the AfD told a regional newspaper in 2016. Officers must "use firearms if necessary" to "prevent illegal border crossings." Communist East German leader Erich Honecker was the last German politician who condoned shooting at the border.

  • Björn Höcke (picture-alliance/Arifoto Ug/Candy Welz)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Björn Höcke

    The head of the AfD in the state of Thuringia made headlines for referring to Berlin's Holocaust memorial as a "monument of shame" and calling on the country to stop atoning for its Nazi past. The comments came just as Germany enters an important election year - leading AfD members moved to expel Höcke for his remarks.

  • Beatrix von Storch (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Beatrix von Storch

    Initially, the AfD campaigned against the euro and bailouts - but that quickly turned into anti-immigrant rhetoric. "People who won't accept STOP at our borders are attackers," the European lawmaker said. "And we have to defend ourselves against attackers."

  • Marcus Pretzell (picture alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Marcus Pretzell

    Pretzell, former chairman of the AfD in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia and husband to Frauke Petry, wrote "These are Merkel's dead," shortly after news broke of the deadly attack on the Berlin Christmas market in December 2016.

  • Andre Wendt (picture alliance/ZB/H. Schmidt)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Andre Wendt

    The member of parliament in Germany's eastern state of Saxony made waves in early 2016 with an inquiry into how far the state covers the cost of sterilizing unaccompanied refugee minors. Thousands of unaccompanied minors have sought asylum in Germany, according to the Federal Association for Unaccompanied Minor Refugees (BumF) — the vast majority of them young men.

  • Andre Poggenburg(picture alliance/dpa/J. Wolf)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Andre Poggenburg

    Poggenburg, head of the AfD in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, has also raised eyebrows with extreme remarks. In February 2017, he urged other lawmakers in the state parliament to join measures against the extreme left-wing in order to "get rid of, once and for all, this rank growth on the German racial corpus" — the latter term clearly derived from Nazi terminology.

  • Alexander Gauland AfD

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Alexander Gauland - again ...

    During a campaign speech in Eichsfeld in August 2017, AfD election co-candidate Alexander Gauland said that Social Democrat parliamentarian Aydan Özoguz should be "disposed of" back to Anatolia. The German term, "entsorgen," raised obvious parallels to the imprisonment and killings of Jews and prisoners of war under the Nazis.

  • Alexander Gauland

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    ... and again

    Gauland was roundly criticized for a speech he made to the AfD's youth wing in June 2018. Acknowledging Germany's responsibility for the crimes of the Nazi era, he went on to say Germany had a "glorious history and one that lasted a lot longer than those damned 12 years. Hitler and the Nazis are just a speck of bird shit in over 1,000 years of successful German history."

  • AfD's Andreas Kalbitz at a Brandenburg election event (Reuters/A. Schmidt)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Andreas Kalbitz

    The Brandenburg state AfD chief admitted in 2019 to attending a 2007 rally in Greece by the ultranationalist Golden Dawn party at which a swastika flag was raised. "Der Spiegel" had published a leaked report by the German embassy in Athens naming him as one of "14 neo-Nazis" who arrived from Germany for the far-right rally. Kalbitz released a statement saying he took part out of "curiosity."

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


DW recommends

Support falls for Germany's far-right AfD after Halle attack

A new poll has found waning support for the AfD in the aftermath of a deadly far-right shooting in the city of Halle. The AfD has been criticized across the political spectrum for its incendiary rhetoric. (12.10.2019)  

AfD: What you need to know about Germany's far-right party

DW looks at the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, the third-largest group in the Bundestag. Its main appeal is its opposition to Angela Merkel's welcoming policy toward migrants. (24.09.2017)  

Germany's 16 states: Hamburg

People the world over are talking about the Elbphilharmonie concert hall, Hamburg's new landmark, but there's much more to see in the northern German port city. (21.08.2019)  

Bernd Lucke: 'It's wrong to demonize the AfD'

Feuds and in-fighting have plagued the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) this year. DW caught up with Bernd Lucke, who co-founded the party, to ask him about the AfD's shift to the right. (13.06.2017)  

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

Leading members of the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party have often made provocative, if not outright offensive, remarks - targeting refugees or evoking Nazi terminology. (04.06.2018)  

Related content

Ghana l Ein deutsches Klassenzimmer von Jan Kammann

German teacher travels world to connect with students 04.03.2019

Schoolteacher Jan Kammann took a trip around the world to learn more about the places where his pupils come from. He ended up discovering a lot about himself in the process.

Deutschland Hamburg Klima Demonstration

Climate activist Greta Thunberg marches with students in Hamburg 01.03.2019

Greta Thunberg, the activist who began school strikes over climate change, marched with students in Hamburg. The movement has gained worldwide traction, with tens of thousands of students participating.

Symbolbild Literatur Bücherstapel

A life without reading or writing? 07.10.2019

Nothing could be cozier than snuggling up with a book on a rainy day, right? But more than 12% of adults in Germany can't enjoy that luxury. Many also struggle with writing a postcard or text message.

Advertisement