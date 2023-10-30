Hamburg: Five workers killed in scaffolding collapse

Five construction site workers have died after scaffolding collapsed at one of Hamburg's biggest building sites in the HafenCity regeneration area.

A fire brigade spokesman in the northern German port city of Hamburg on Monday said five workers had died after scaffolding gave way.

The scaffolding was said to have collapsed and other workers were reported to be missing.

What we know so far

"Several people are buried under the scaffolding and are considered missing," a fire brigade spokesman said. "Five workers died at the scene of the accident.

"It is not immediately clear what caused the scaffolding at the construction site to tip over," the spokesman said.

The workers were believed to have been building an elevator shaft.

The accident happened at the Überseequartier — one of the largest construction sites in Hamburg, where a shopping arcade, restaurants, offices and hotels are being built.

It is part of HafenCity, a former port area on the Elbe river that has seen a once scruffy area redeveloped in what is considered Europe's largest urban regeneration projects.

Some 60 rescue workers were deployed to the scene of the accident. The whole construction site, including some 700 workers, was evacuated.

