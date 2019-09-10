 Hamburg airport security area temporarily closed with flights delayed | News | DW | 13.09.2019

News

Hamburg airport security area temporarily closed with flights delayed

The airport closed down its security check area on Friday night after a man was able to board a plane without a boarding pass. Police have said he is known to authorities.

Inside Hamburg airport (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Heimken)

Hamburg Airport locked down its security check area on Friday night, resulting in delayed and diverted flights. The German federal police tweeted the announcement of the closure and delays at 20:30 CEST (18:30 GMT/UTC).

The area was closed for a short while after a man was able to board a plane without a boarding pass.

Police in northern Germany said the man was known to authorities and that there would be delays to flights while the security area was searched.

An inspection for dangerous objects ensued, but nothing of any consequence had been found by late evening.

The man, who also had no ID and no hand luggage, was handed over to the police, a federal police spokesperson confirmed.

Authorities also said he said had not been checked in for any flight.

By late evening, Hamburg Airport said flight operations had resumed, but delays were expected.

