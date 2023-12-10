  1. Skip to content
Hamas’ terror attack on Israel: How will it affect the Middle East?

October 12, 2023

Following Hamas’s terror attack, Israel has carried out widespread airstrikes and may be preparing a ground offensive. Could the conflict permanently change the Middle East? Our guests: Guido Steinberg (SWP), Daniel-Dylan Böhmer (Die Welt), Shani Rozanes (DW), Ofer Waldman (freelance Journalist)

https://p.dw.com/p/4XQuy
Guido Steinberg

is a terrorism expert at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs SWP.

 

 

Daniel-Dylan Böhmer

is a Senior News Editor on the Foreign Affairs Desk at the German daily Die Welt.

 

 

 

Shani Rozanes

is a commentator and editor at DW who has also worked for media in her home country Israel.

 

 

Ofer Waldman

is an independent author and musician equally at home in Germany and Israel. 

 


 

 

