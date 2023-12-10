Hamas’ terror attack on Israel: How will it affect the Middle East?

Following Hamas’s terror attack, Israel has carried out widespread airstrikes and may be preparing a ground offensive. Could the conflict permanently change the Middle East? Our guests: Guido Steinberg (SWP), Daniel-Dylan Böhmer (Die Welt), Shani Rozanes (DW), Ofer Waldman (freelance Journalist)

Image: DW

Guido Steinberg

is a terrorism expert at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs SWP.

Image: DW

Daniel-Dylan Böhmer

is a Senior News Editor on the Foreign Affairs Desk at the German daily Die Welt.

Image: DW

Shani Rozanes

is a commentator and editor at DW who has also worked for media in her home country Israel.

Image: DW

Ofer Waldman

is an independent author and musician equally at home in Germany and Israel.



