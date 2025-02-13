Hamas says will free Israeli hostages as planned

The Islamist militant group Hamas has said it now plans to free three Israeli hostages on Saturday, as scheduled. The announcement follows mediation talks in Egypt, after a threatened delay to the releases.

The Hamas militant group on Thursday said it would continue to implement the ceasefire deal, including a hostage-prisoner exchange within the agreed time frame.

Hamas had threatened a delay to a scheduled release of hostages, accusing Israel of not meeting its obligations to allow the movement of tents and shelters as part of the truce, as well as other alleged violations.

It remains unclear what effect the release of some of the hostages might have.

US President Donald Trump responded to the delay threat by saying "all hostages" must be freed by noon on Saturday or he would "let hell break out."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said his country would resume "intense fighting" if Hamas did not meet the deadline.

What Hamas said

"We are not interested in the collapse of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, and we are keen on its implementation and ensuring that the occupation [Israel] adheres to it fully," Hamas spokesperson Abdel-Latif Al-Qanoua said.

"The language of threats and intimidation used by Trump and Netanyahu does not serve the implementation of the ceasefire agreement," he added.

Hamas said both Egyptian and Qatari mediators would press on with efforts "to remove obstacles and close gaps," with talks underway in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

Trump plan to clear out Gaza draws criticism, confusion To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The group said the negotiations have centered on issues such as Israel allowing the entry of mobile homes, tents, medical and fuel supplies, as well as heavy machinery needed for the removal of rubble.

What is happening with the truce?

Under the ceasefire, Hamas has so far freed 16 Israeli hostages from an initial agreed group of 33 children, women and older men in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

The releases are the first stage of a multi-phase deal, with the second part seeking the return of all remaining hostages and an indefinite extension of the truce.

The future of the ceasefire deal has been thrown into further doubt over Trump's proposal to remove some 2 million Palestinians from Gaza and settle them in other countries.

Hamas is classified as a terrorist organization by many countries including the United States, Israel and Germany.

Edited by: Roshni Majumdar