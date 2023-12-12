Hamas hostages suffered severe abuse: psychiatrist

ConflictsIsraelHamas hostages suffered severe abuse: psychiatristTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsIsraelAditya Sharma12/12/2023December 12, 2023Several former hostages and many wounded Israeli soldiers are being treated at a large hospital complex in Tel Aviv. Doctors and psychiatrists there are working to help them recover from the physical and mental trauma they have suffered.https://p.dw.com/p/4a4MaAdvertisement