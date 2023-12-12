  1. Skip to content
ConflictsIsrael

Hamas hostages suffered severe abuse: psychiatrist

Aditya Sharma
December 12, 2023

Several former hostages and many wounded Israeli soldiers are being treated at a large hospital complex in Tel Aviv. Doctors and psychiatrists there are working to help them recover from the physical and mental trauma they have suffered.

https://p.dw.com/p/4a4Ma
