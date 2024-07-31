Hamas chief Haniyeh killed: Iran's Revolutionary Guards

Iran's Revolutionary Guard says Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh has been killed in Tehran.

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said early Wednesday that Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has been assassinated in Tehran.

"The residence of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political office of Hamas Islamic Resistance, was hit in Tehran," said a statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Sepah news website.

One of his bodyguards was also killed, it added. "The cause is under investigation and will be announced soon."

In a separate statement, the militant group Hamas said Haniyeh was killed after he attended the inauguration of the new Iranian president.

