 Halloween and the souls trapped in purgatory

Europe

Halloween and the souls trapped in purgatory

Halloween is not actually an ancient Celtic custom, nor was it invented by the American sweets industry. DW explores the unique history of this most-spooky of holidays.

  • two people, one wearing a scary mask (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Becker)

    Splendidly spooky spots around the world

    Frankenstein Castle, Germany

    In the 13th century, Baron von Frankenstein built this castle on the edge of the Odenwald mountain range. His namesake monster is, however, the invention of the English writer Mary Shelley. Her novel inspired numerous films, but the castle still calls itself the "real home of the monster." Here, Halloween is celebrated in style, with a ghoulish spectacle that includes a haunted dinner.

  • Kronborg Castle (Imago/R. Balzerek)

    Splendidly spooky spots around the world

    Kronborg Castle, Denmark

    Shakespeare's Elsinore — the setting of his world-famous play "Hamlet" — was modeled after Kronborg Castle in Helsingor half a millennium ago. When a new restaurant opened on its premises in 2005, employees began to report bottles falling from shelves and candles lighting themselves. There was also talk of a stench of corpses. A spiritualist then banished the ghosts — but for how long?

  • catacombs Paris (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Splendidly spooky spots around the world

    Haunted catacombs, France

    In the 18th century, the cemeteries of Paris were at full capacity due to pestilence and starvation. That's why human remains had to be transferred to a section of the city's subterranean network, the catacombs, which became an ossuary. These tunnels once served old limestone quarries, but now they contain the bones of nearly seven million people. Guided tours are available — if you dare.

  • Mortemer Abbey (picture-alliance/H. Champollion/akg-images)

    Splendidly spooky spots around the world

    Mortemer Abbey, France

    One of the more aristocratic ghosts, the so-called "White Lady" — or "dame blanche" — is a prominent type of apparition in Europe. Mortemer Abbey accounts for one instance of the elusive ghost showing herself. Henry I of England confined had his daughter Matilda, a disputed heir to the throne, to this Cistercian monastery near Rouen for five years. It is said that she still haunts its ruins.

  • Overgrown cemetery in Vienna (picture alliance/IMAGNO/U. Schweitzer)

    Splendidly spooky spots around the world

    The Cemetery of the Nameless, Austria

    The current of the Danube River used to frequently wash corpses ashore at this spot in Vienna — 478 in total. Beginning in 1840, this is where they were buried. To this day, neither their names nor the causes of their deaths are known. Each year, on the first Saturday after All Saints' Day, fishermen launch a raft onto the river bearing the inscription, "To the victims of the Danube."

  • Bran castle (Ddaniel Mihailescu/AFP/Getty Images)

    Splendidly spooky spots around the world

    Bran Castle, Romania

    This castle has become the stuff of legends. It is considered to have served as the inspiration for the castle of Count Dracula in Bram Stoker's 1897 novel. The castle has 57 bedrooms but no running water. Then again, vampires, whether in Transylvania or elsewhere, don't really need that kind of fluid.

  • Dolls hanging in trees (cc-by-sa/Troels Myrup)

    Splendidly spooky spots around the world

    Island of the Dolls, Mexico

    Legend has it that when a little girl drowned off the coast of his island, Don Julian Santana Barrera began to collect old dolls, hanging them from the trees to appease her troubled ghost. Now, there are hundreds of mutilated dolls embellishing Isla de las Munecas near Mexico City. The doll collector himself is said to have died in 2001 — on the same spot where the little girl drowned...

  • two people with musical instruments and scary masks (Europa-Park)

    Splendidly spooky spots around the world

    Horror Nights in Europa Park Rust, Germany

    October 31 is a special date for witches, vampires and ghosts in Germany, too. The Europa Park Rust welcomes its most fearless visitors to its annual "Horror Night." The event has been honored on several occasions as the Best Scare Event worldwide. Once darkness falls over Europa Park on Halloween it's bound to be a spine-tingling night.

    Author: Ille Simon (ms)


Dark shadows creep around on the eve of All Saints' Day. They carry lanterns made of hollowed out pumpkins carved with ugly faces. Candlelight immerses masked creatures in a spooky light. They knock on your door. It is Halloween, the happy night of horrors. It is the day to give and get the creeps. People put on spooky disguises, walk up and down the streets, ring doorbells and say "trick or treat" — or go to Halloween parties.

Generally, Europeans think that this huge American happening is a purely commercial venture, like Coca-Cola's Santa Claus ads or rose sales on Valentine's Day. The Halloween industry never seems to stop churning out plastic pumpkins and scary masks that are sold throughout the world.

A custom, not an event

Behind the commercialism lies an actual custom that goes back centuries but does not originate in Celtic nations. The Celts celebrated Samhain, a Thanksgiving-like festival to mark the beginning of winter. The Church, which dominated European culture in medieval times, reserved the same date for All Saints' Day.

Ausstellung Die Sieben Todsünden Kloster Dalheim Sünder (AUSSCHNITT: Kunsthaus Zürich)

One can work off sins in purgatory - in agony of course

Halloween is derived from "All Hallows Eve" — the evening before All Saints', when the dead are commemorated and intercessory prayers are said for them. The living hoped that the dead were doing well. According to Christian views, they were waiting for the Last Judgement. In early Christianity, people believed that this day would come soon, but it didn't.

"Then people began to ask themselves 'what about the souls, what are they doing?" said Dagmar Hänel, a Bonn-based cultural anthropologist, Out of this, the idea of purgatory was born, a kind of stopover between death and eternity where people begin to work off their sins and cleanse themselves. There was a connection between the living and the poor souls in the hereafter.

"It is a belief found in all religions: We can influence the afterworld and vice-versa, so we pray the rosary, do good deeds and give alms — apparently that has a direct effect on the poor souls in purgatory," Hänel told DW.

In the Middle Ages, on the eve of All Saints', people went from door to door to ask for alms. In some rural regions in Germany, the custom is still practiced — bachelors go from village to village, praying, singing, blessing people and soliciting money. In the United States, the soliciting has become child's play and is known as "trick or treating."

A custom disappears from Europe

As the influence of the Enlightenment on religion grew in the 18th and 19th centuries, the Church became increasingly skeptical towards old customs, and even banned them, Hänel said, adding that in the course of industrialization, denser social networks developed, so people did not need to collect as much for the poor.

"The custom context disappeared; customs are related to needs," Hänel said. "Customs do not exist just for the fun of it, but because people need them."

When German statesman Otto von Bismarck's social legislation was implemented in the country in the 19th century, that need disappeared. The state became responsible for providing for the poor. That may be why the custom died.

'Transatlantic return'

But the custom was not quite dead everywhere. Irish immigrants took Halloween to the US in the 19th century. They did not own much but they held on to their culture. Halloween was mainly celebrated in immigrant neighborhoods in large cities as the Irish continued to celebrate their traditions, according to Lars Winterberg, an anthropologist at the University of Bonn.

"Integration rarely served as a one-way street," Winterberg told DW. "In fact, the immigrant culture always merges with that of the host society."

BdT Halloween-Haus (picture alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

Pumpkins have become a symbol of Halloween

That is how the Halloween tradition spread across the entire US. First it was more or less a children's celebration. Later, it became more adult; there were parties, costumes and decorations. During World War II and after, the celebration returned to Europe. For example, US soldiers stationed in Germany celebrated Halloween.

At first, Germans simply took note of the festivities. Halloween became more interesting when it spilled over in European culture through films and television series. In the past years, Germany has clearly been bitten by the Halloween bug, with jack-o-lanterns in store windows and parties on October 31. It seems more targeted to a younger crowd, however, as many older Germans see Halloween as a purely commercial event.  

A wild blend of everything undead

John Carpenter's movie "Halloween" definitely stirred up enthusiasm for the celebration. It was a film classic that changed the holiday for all time, as it blended the horror genre with zombies, death, demons, witches, vampires, ghosts and children's games. Now, even the traditional Irish celebrate Halloween the American way.

That in itself is absurd, Jörg Fuchs, a European ethnologist at the University of Würzburg, told DW: "Halloween comes back to Ireland. People in Ireland celebrate an American holiday with Irish origins but now in its American embodiment."

