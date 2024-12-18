  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentGermany

Hallig Life in the Climate Crisis

December 18, 2024

Flat landscapes, endless views, screeching seabirds in the blue sky. Cows graze on the salt marshes, and all around: the sea. A snapshot of life on the northern German ‘hallig’ or island of Oland.

Dokumentation | Halligleben in der Klimakrise
Image: NDR

But the idyllic scene isn’t immune to the impact of climate change.

Image: NDR

The peaceful habitat faces a very real threat. Global warming is causing the sea level to rise inexorably, flooding not only pastureland but also endangering residents’ homes. The film accompanies them as they deal with the challenges and do what they can to make their hallig crisis-proof.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

TUE 07.01.2025 – 01:15 UTC
TUE 07.01.2025 – 04:15 UTC
WED 08.01.2025 – 09:15 UTC
WED 08.01.2025 – 16:15 UTC
WED 08.01.2025 – 21:15 UTC
THU 09.01.2025 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 11.01.2025 – 08:15 UTC
SUN 12.01.2025 – 13:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5