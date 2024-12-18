Hallig Life in the Climate Crisis

Hallig Life in the Climate CrisisDecember 18, 2024
But the idyllic scene isn’t immune to the impact of climate change.
The peaceful habitat faces a very real threat. Global warming is causing the sea level to rise inexorably, flooding not only pastureland but also endangering residents’ homes. The film accompanies them as they deal with the challenges and do what they can to make their hallig crisis-proof.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
TUE 07.01.2025 – 01:15 UTC
TUE 07.01.2025 – 04:15 UTC
WED 08.01.2025 – 09:15 UTC
WED 08.01.2025 – 16:15 UTC
WED 08.01.2025 – 21:15 UTC
THU 09.01.2025 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 11.01.2025 – 08:15 UTC
SUN 12.01.2025 – 13:15 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5