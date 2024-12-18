Hallig Life in the Climate Crisis

Flat landscapes, endless views, screeching seabirds in the blue sky. Cows graze on the salt marshes, and all around: the sea. A snapshot of life on the northern German ‘hallig’ or island of Oland.

But the idyllic scene isn’t immune to the impact of climate change.

Image: NDR

The peaceful habitat faces a very real threat. Global warming is causing the sea level to rise inexorably, flooding not only pastureland but also endangering residents’ homes. The film accompanies them as they deal with the challenges and do what they can to make their hallig crisis-proof.

