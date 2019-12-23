 Will Germany′s vanishing Hallig islands survive rising seas? | Global Ideas | DW | 03.01.2020

Global Ideas

Will Germany's vanishing Hallig islands survive rising seas?

Those who live on Germany's tiny Hallig islands have to share their land with the sea which regularly floods it. Some residents of Hooge talk about living with a phenomenon called "Land unter" — literally, land under.

Deutschland Land unter auf Hallig Hooge (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Dell-Missier)

Among the North Frisian Islands off Germany's North Sea coast is a string of tiny low-lying elevations known as Halligen, or the Hallig islands. They have zero to very few coastal defenses, so whenever a storm tide builds in the waters around them, the sea easily rises high enough to swallow everything on the islands but the man-made dwelling mounds or Warften upon which people live.

Residents of Hallig Hooge explain what happens when the sea comes calling in a phenomenon known as Land unter — quite literally land under. Because their Hallig has a low dike, their land is largely spared inundation in the summer months. In the winter, they have an average of four or five flooding events each year. Other Halligen that don't have a dike, can have up to 50 annually.

Karen Tiemann was born and bred on Hooge, and came back in her late twenties after spending several years on the mainland. She's glad to have lived elsewhere, but also to have ultimately returned. She says life on the Hallig makes her realize just how small people really are. She runs a holiday home and a cafe in a building dating back to 1750.

Karen Tiemann wearing traditional costume of a black frilly top, long white skirt and a black bonnet

Karen Tiemann wearing a traditional costume from her region

"For me, a Land unter is just a normal part of life. What is exhausting, is when the Land unter comes too early when there are too many animals out in the fields that have to be fetched up onto the dwelling mounds, and when the whole holiday season is still in full swing, which means the toilet truck, the summer furniture, the garbage cans are still out. You have to bring everything in, otherwise it gets lost. And when it gets so bad that the water almost gets into the dwelling mounds, or does get inside them. That's annoying.

I witnessed the flood of 1976 and the cellar in the house opposite was full and here in our house it was 10 centimeters (3.9 inches) high. Since I was still a child and because everyone around me was calm, I didn't panic. Except for a brief moment when I went down to the cellar to check how high the water was and could no longer close the door. But I finally managed to get it shut."

Jan Dell Missier's family has lived on Hooge for generations. He helps maintain the low coastal defenses that prevent the Hallig from being inundated too often during the summer months when cows and sheep are grazing on the fields between the dwelling mounds. He also keeps cattle of his own and describes what happens with the animals during a summer inundation.

"If it happens in the season when the animals, the cows, are here, you have to make sure you get them all up onto the dwelling mound on time. People help each other. 

A picture of a man sitting on a chair

Jan Dell Missier says part of living on a Hallig is helping others out

Everybody makes sure that whatever they have on the road or down at ground level is brought up to the dwelling mound. But since we're informed on time, we always manage that pretty well. 

But when we get a storm surge warning and they say it's going to be either a meter or a meter and a half [above normal sea level], then you wait a long time to see whether it's really coming or not. And if it then does come, it can get a bit hectic.

Then this [area in front of the houses on the dwelling mound] up here is full of animals. They don't come by themselves, you have to chase them up and then they stay here until the water is gone."

Sandra Wendt was also born on Hooge. Like many residents, she has a holiday home, but she also works at the local cinema which shows only one film about a flooding event. She has witnessed the sea climb over the low dike on the island countless times, and barring the ferocious storms of late 2013, says she enjoys the opportunity to baton down the hatches and watch nature run its course. 

Sandra Wendt stands on her hallig island of Hooge. In the distance, sheep, fields and the sea
Small islands with homes on them, surrounded by water. The sky is reflected in the water

The amount of water on the land between the dwelling mounds changes with the whims of the sea but Sandra Wendt (pictured above) says it can be beautiful to watch nature at work

"It's a really great experience. You know it's coming, you know the water is going to flood the Hallig, and you know it'll drain out again. It doesn't do much harm. It's something a lot of people would really like to witness, because it's a chance to watch nature move at its own pace. And that is something incredibly beautiful. It's part of life here.

We know when we have to be at home, not least, because sometimes the roads in front of the dwelling mound are the first things to be flooded. You do your shopping and then you go home and you're there while nature gets to work. You have time to do things like bake biscuits or finally catch up with the neighbors for a chat. 

It's always so nice for us to witness. And you really do sit and watch nature. It's a period of calm during the winter, when we have a bit of time for our land and we can follow our own rhythm." 

  Aerial view of the island of Baltrum

    10 reasons to visit the Wadden Sea

    Life in tune with the tides

    Popular holiday destinations in the Wadden Sea are the many islands off the North Sea coast. Here you can see Baltrum, the smallest of the East Frisian islands. The islands all have the same feature: between the side facing the mainland and the coast is the tidal flat. Twice a day at low tide the water retreats. Then you can explore the seabed — without any diving equipment.

  A group wading in the mudflats of the Wadden Sea

    10 reasons to visit the Wadden Sea

    Barefoot in the silt

    On a guided hike with a ranger, you can learn a lot about the inhabitants of this extreme habitat: a lugworm, for example, rearranges about 25 kilograms (55 lbs) of sand every year and supplies other marine life with oxygen. A total of more than 10,000 animal and plant species live in the mudflats, including fish, shellfish and birds.

  Young seal on a mudflat

    10 reasons to visit the Wadden Sea

    The most photographed residents

    Everyone wants to see the seals. The sandbanks of the Wadden Sea are their home, not only do they lounge in the sun, but seal babies are also born here. This happens between the beginning of June and July. Excursion boats then take tourists out to the seal banks, but at a respectful distance.

  Lighthouse at Westerhever, with salt flat meadows

    10 reasons to visit the Wadden Sea

    A green wonder

    The Wadden Sea ecosystem is not only made up of silt and water. Dunes, beaches and salt marshes also define the landscape. The plants of the salt marshes in particular are true survival artists — they are regularly flooded by the sea. This makes it a perfect resting and breeding area for many bird species. It's always wise is to have a pair of binoculars in your bag.

  A traditional thatch-roofed house on Amrum

    10 reasons to visit the Wadden Sea

    A house by the sea

    Thatched gabled houses with low-drawn roofs that protect against the harsh wind are typical of the German North Sea. Many are rented out as holiday homes. This pretty specimen is located on the island of Amrum. The roof is made of reed, which grows virtually in front of the front door. To cover such a roof requires real craftsmanship, which only a few people still master.

  The inland port in Husum with its colorful houses

    10 reasons to visit the Wadden Sea

    Harbor towns

    Many coastal towns have a long tradition as port cities. The same applies to the enchanting Husum. The inland port of Husum has existed since the Middle Ages. Today tourists bustle around in the maritime backdrop. Restaurants have moved into the old warehouses. First a stroll through the city, then head out into the mud flats — Husum is a wonderful place to do that.

  Hallig Hooge - small island with a tiny cluster of houses

    10 reasons to visit the Wadden Sea

    The Hallig Islands

    From Husum you can visit Hallig Hooge. It can only be reached by boat at high tide. A tiny patche of land at the mercy of natural elements. The inhabitants traditionally build their houses on so-called dwelling mounds to protect them from storm tides. If "land under" is declared, only the mound of a Hallig can still be seen — the rest is flooded. Living here clearly demands an adventurous spirit.

  Occupied beach chairs near Norddorf on Amrum

    10 reasons to visit the Wadden Sea

    Vacation at last

    Life on the islands is much more relaxed. They promise pure summer fun. The islands with their kilometer-long fine sandy beaches are definitely booked out in the summer months. And so are the beach chairs. In these you can take a nap, put your feet up or take a snack sheltered from the wind. Beach chairs are a kind of mini house by the sea.

  Holidaymakers and Kitesurfers on the beach at St Peter-Ording

    10 reasons to visit the Wadden Sea

    Wind and waves

    Sailing, surfing, diving, swimming, — the Wadden Sea leaves nothing to be desired. Kitesurfing is particularly popular, like here in St. Peter Ording. But where birds and seals have their protection zones, special conditions apply for these sports activities. They are assigned special areas, which are marked by buoys. The Marine police force ensures that athletes adhere to these rules.

  Person standing in front of a giant aquarium in the Multimar Wattforum in Tönning

    10 reasons to visit the Wadden Sea

    The Wadden Sea world of wonders

    If it rains — which happens frequently — the Multimar Wattforum in Tönning is a good place to visit. It is the largest visitor center in the national park and the Wadden Sea World Heritage Site in Schleswig-Holstein. Highlights are the 37 North Sea aquariums with 280 animal species, a real sperm whale skeleton and the diver who feeds the shoals of fish in the large aquarium twice a week.

    Author: Anne Termèche


