Halle suspect confesses to Yom Kippur shooting

The 27-year-old has confessed to the attack at the synagogue in Halle which left two dead, during a lengthy meeting with German investigators, according to reports published by German public broadcaster ARD and the dpa news agency on Friday.

The suspect made the confession to the judge at Germany's Federal Court of Justice on Thursday evening.

During the investigation, Stephan B. spoke "very extensively" and admitted that anti-Semitic and right-wing extremist beliefs motivated him to commit the attack.

The arrest warrant, issued on Thursday, was for two counts of murder and seven counts of attempted murder, according to a spokesperson for Germany's Federal Prosecution.

The suspect is currently in custody awaiting trial.

