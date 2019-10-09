 Halle suspect confesses to Yom Kippur shooting | News | DW | 11.10.2019

News

Halle suspect confesses to Yom Kippur shooting

The suspect in the synagogue attack, Stephan B., has confessed to the shooting in the eastern German city of Halle. He cited anti-Semitic and right-wing extremist motives for the attack.

German special police escort Stephan B., suspected of killing two people in a shooting in Halle October 9, 2019, as he arrives prior to a hearing at the Federal Court in Karlsruhe, Germany.

The 27-year-old suspect has confessed to the attack at the synagogue in Halle  that left two dead, Germany's Federal Prosecutor's Office said on Friday.

During a lengthy meeting with German investigators on Thursday, Stephan B. spoke "very extensively" and admitted that anti-Semitic and right-wing extremist beliefs motivated him to commit the attack, a spokesperson for the Federal Prosecutor's Office said.

"He gave an extensive confession. He confirmed far-right and anti-Semitic motives" for the attack, the spokesman said.

The suspect made the confession to the judge at Germany's Federal Court of Justice on Thursday evening.

Read more: Locals join Jewish community for vigil in German city of Halle

Saxony-Anhalt State Premier Reiner Haseloff, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Budenbender stand for a photo outside the synagogue in Halle, Germany.

Saxony-Anhalt State Premier Reiner Haseloff, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Budenbender visited the Halle synagogue following the attack.

The arrest warrant, issued on Thursday, was for two counts of murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

Read more: How can Germany better protect its synagogues?

Stephan B. is currently in custody awaiting trial and the German authorities are treating the incident as a far-right terrorist attack.

German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer in comments published in the Tagesspiegel newspaper on Friday said, "Our country and its basic order is being attacked from within." She also called for stronger security laws.

Germany's upper house of parliament, the Bundesrat, on Friday held a minute of silence for the victims of the attack.

Watch video 01:19

Eye-witness: "For some seconds, everyone was silent and confused"

kmm/sms (dpa, ARD, AFP)

