 Halle suspect confesses to Yom Kippur shooting | News | DW | 11.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Halle suspect confesses to Yom Kippur shooting

The suspect in the synagogue attack, Stephan B., has confessed to the shooting in the eastern German city of Halle. He cited anti-Semitic and right-wing extremist motives for the attack.

The Halle attacker shooting from behind a car (Reuters/ATV Studio Halle)

The 27-year-old has confessed to the attack at the synagogue in Halle  which left two dead, during a lengthy meeting with German investigators, according to reports published by German public broadcaster ARD and the dpa news agency.

The suspect made the confession to the judge at Germany's Federal Court of Justice on Thursday evening.

More to follow...

kmm/sms (dpa, ARD)

DW recommends

Deadly attack targets synagogue in Germany — as it happened

A shooting outside a synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle left two people dead and two injured. Interior Minister Seehofer confirmed an anti-Semitic motive. (09.10.2019)  

Related content

Deutschland Schüsse in Halle

Deadly attack targets synagogue in Germany — as it happened 09.10.2019

A shooting outside a synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle left two people dead and two injured. Interior Minister Seehofer confirmed an anti-Semitic motive.

Deutschland | Halle nach Anschlag auf Synagoge

How can Germany better protect its synagogues? 11.10.2019

A wooden door was all that stood between worshippers and a neo-Nazi terrorist bloodbath at a German synagogue on Judaism's holiest day. Leaders of Germany's Jewish community are asking for better protection.

Halle am Tag nach dem Anschlag

Police investigate anti-Semitism links in Halle shootings 09.10.2019

Two people have been killed and two injured after an attack on a synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle. Authorities believe the attack was motivated by anti-Semitism.

Advertisement