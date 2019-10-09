Halle suspect confesses to Yom Kippur shooting

The 27-year-old has confessed to the attack at the synagogue in Halle which left two dead, during a lengthy meeting with German investigators, according to Germany's federal prosecutor's office on Friday.

It confirmed earlier reports by German public broadcaster ARD and the dpa news agency.

The suspect made the confession to the judge at Germany's Federal Court of Justice on Thursday evening.

Many are questioning why the synagogue in Halle did not have adequate police protection on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

During the investigation, Stephan B. spoke "very extensively" and admitted that anti-Semitic and right-wing extremist beliefs motivated him to commit the attack.

"He gave an extensive confession. He confirmed far-right and anti-Semitic motives" for the attack, the spokesman said.

The arrest warrant, issued on Thursday, was for two counts of murder and seven counts of attempted murder, according to a spokesperson for Germany's Federal Prosecution.

The suspect is currently in custody awaiting trial and the German authorities are treating the incident as a far-right terrorist attack.

German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer in comments published in the Tagesspiegel newspaper on Friday said "our country and its basic order is being attacked from within," and called for stronger security laws.

Germany's upper house of parliament, the Bundesrat, on Friday held a minute of silence for the victims of the attack.

