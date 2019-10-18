 Halle kebab shop owner gives shop away after neo-Nazi shootings | News | DW | 16.11.2019

Halle kebab shop owner gives shop away after neo-Nazi shootings

Kiez Döner in Halle has reopened for the first time after a 20-year-old man was shot in the fast food outlet during a far-right terror attack. The two brothers who were working at the time have taken on ownership.

Deutschland Kriminalität l Nach rechtsextremen Anschlag in Halle: Wiedereröffnung Kiez-Döner (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Prautzsch)

The owner of a kebab shop targeted during an anti-Semitic terror attack in Halle has handed over the fast-food outlet to two staff members who were there at the time. They opened its doors on Saturday for the first time since the deadly incident.

Izzet Cagac passed on ownership of the "Kiez Döner" store in Halle, eastern Germany, to the brothers Ismet and Rafin Tekin, various German media outlets reported.

"I wish my successors much energy to be able to come to terms with the terrible event on October 9 and hope there are many customers of different cultures and religions," wrote Cagac in a letter published on the German news portal Zeit online and in Der Spiegel magazine.

Read more: Opinion: The deadly danger of being a Jew in Germany

Doner kebab at 10 a.m.

Reiner Haseloff, the premier of the state of Saxony-Anhalt, also attended the fast-food outlet's reopening, emphasizing the importance of a new beginning.

Haseloff was also the store's first customer at 10 a.m. local time (09:00 UTC), eating a kebab with former owner Cagac to fulfil a promise he made following the shooting.

Reiner Hasselhof meets Izzet Cagac at the re-opening of the kebab shop

Reiner Hasselhof was Kiez Döner's first customer, eating a kebab at 10 a.m.

Cagac stated his intention to pass on the kebab store in October in the regional Mitteldeutsche Zeitung, but the report noted that at the time it was not known if the two brothers wanted to take on the store.

Random killings after failing to gain entry to Halle synagogue

Five weeks ago a heavily-armed 27-year-old man, named only as Stephan B. under German privacy laws, attempted to gain access to a synagogue in Halle on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

On failing to get in to the building, the man killed two people at random — a 40-year-old woman who was walking past and a 20-year-old in the kebab shop — before being arrested

Stephan B. admitted to right-extremist and anti-Semitic motives for the attacks.

