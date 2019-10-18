Halle kebab shop owner gives shop away after Nazi shootings

The owner of a kebab shop targetted duringan anti-Semitic terror attack in Halle handed over the shop to two staff members who were there at the time. They opened its doors for the first time since the deadly incident.

Izzet Cagac passed on ownership of the "Kiez Döner" store in Halle, eastern Germany, to Ismet and Rafin Tekin, as it re-opened on Saturday morning, various German media outlets reported.

"I wish my successors much energy to be able to come to terms with the terrible event on October 9 and hope there are many customers of different cultures and religions," wrote Cagac in a letter, published in German newspaper Zeit online and der Spiegel.

Doner kebab at 10 a.m.

Reiner Haseloff, State Premier of Saxony-Anhalt also attended the fast-food outlet's re-opening, emphasizing the importance of a new beginning.

Haseloff was also the store's first customer at 10 a.m. (09:00 UTC), eating a kebab with former owner Cagac, fulfilling a promise he made following the shooting.

Cagac stated his intention to pass on the kebab store in October in the regional Mitteldeutsche Zeitung but the report noted that at the time it was not known if the two brothers wanted to take on the store.

Random killings after failing to gain entry to Halle synagogue

Five weeks ago a heavily-armed 27-year-old man, named only as Stephan B., attempted to gain access to a synagogue in Halle on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

On failing to gain access, the man, who was then arrested, killed two people at random — a 40-year-old woman who was walking past and a 20-year-old in the kebab shop.

Stephan B. admitted to right-extremist and anti-Semitic motives for the attacks.

