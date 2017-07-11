Haitian President Jovenel Moise assassinated in his home

The president of Haiti, Jovenel Moise, was shot and killed in his home, the interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph announced Wednesday.

The president's residence has also put out a statement Wednesday saying the attack occurred around 1 a.m. and that the first lady was also wounded in the attack and is currently hospitalized.

The assassination was carried out by a commando group with "foreign elements," AFP news agency reported, citing interim Prime Minister Joseph.

More to come at dw.com

ar/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters)