Haiti: UN expert sounds the alarm over growing gang violence

A UN expert says Haiti is in a "race against time," as gangs' control over the capital and the massive displacement of the population deepens the country's crisis.

The Haitian people are suffering greatly due to the growing control of criminal gangs, which now dominate over 80% of the capital, Port-au-Prince, according to UN human rights expert William O'Neill.

After a 12-day visit to the country, O'Neill warned that Haiti is facing a "race against time," with the population affected by insecurity, hunger, and displacement.

The Haitian police “lacks the logistical and technical capacity to counter the gangs," he said.

Despite the presence of an international security mission, the UN expert warned of the continuous flow of weapons into the country, which allows gangs to expand their control.

What is the security situation in Haiti?

More than 80% of the capital, Port-au-Prince, is under the control of criminal gangs.

O'Niell noted the increase of sexual violence, accusing gangs of using it as a weapon to control the population.

He said the gangs have "trafficked children, forcibly recruited them into gangs, and often used them to carry out attacks" on police and public facilities.

O'Niell added that southern areas of the country, which had previously been spared the impact of the conflict, are now also suffering from issues such as soaring inflation, supplies shortages and an influx of displaced people.

Around 700,000 people have been internally displaced, more than half of them are children. Nearly five million Haitians are also experiencing severe hunger.

"Humanitarian consequences are dramatic," O'Neill said.

What is the international community doing?

The UN approved a security mission a year ago, but so far less than a quarter of the 2,500 promised troops have been deployed. Around 400 Kenyan troops deployed this summer lie at the core of the mission.

"The equipment it [the mission] has received is inadequate, and its resources are insufficient," O'Neill said.

He also cited Haiti's police chief, Rameau Normil, as saying the country of over 11 million people only has 5,000 officers. He quoted Normil as saying: "It is impossible to provide security."

Despite an international embargo, weapons and ammunition continue to be smuggled into the country, O'Neill said, adding that this has allowed the gangs to take over new territory.

What is the situation in Haiti's prisons?

Prison conditions are also deplorable, according to O'Neill. He spoke of extreme overcrowding conditions in some facilities, such as one in the city of Jeremie. Designed for 50 inmates, the prison holds 470.

"They sleep on floors flooded with rainwater and littered with filth”, O'Neill reported after visiting the facilities.

"This enduring agony must stop," the UN expert said. "The solutions are there, and they already exist. But efforts must be redoubled immediately."

