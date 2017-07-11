Haiti struck by 7.2 magnitude earthquake

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Damage has been reported in the west of the Caribbean island after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck on Saturday morning. Haiti has yet to fully recover from a quake a decade ago that killed more than 100,000 people.
A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said, with some damage already reported.
The long shock was felt throughout the country and material damage was recorded in the southwestern peninsula of the island, according to images from witnesses.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.