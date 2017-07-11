Haiti struck by 7.2 magnitude earthquake

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, with some damage already reported.

The long shock was felt throughout the country and material damage was recorded in the southwestern peninsula of the island, according to images from witnesses.

What do we know so far?

The epicentre of the quake was at sea around 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, at a depth of 10 kilometers, the USGS said.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported an earthquake of a magnitude of 7.6 in the region.

A tsunami alert was issued after the quake.

The tremors were felt in Haiti's capital city Port-au-Prince which is located 153 kilometers from Petit Trou.

The earthquake's after-effects were felt as far away as Cuba and across the Caribbean. Guatanamo Bay resident Daniel Ross told Reuters news agency that furniture shook but buildings stood firm.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.