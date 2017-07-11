Haiti prosecutor calls for probe of prime minister in president's killing

Haiti's chief prosecutor on Tuesday asked a judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry in connection with the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, who was killed on July 7.

Port-au-Prince prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude has also asked officials to bar the PM from leaving the country.

"There are enough compromising elements ... to prosecute Henry and ask for his outright indictment,'' Claude wrote in a letter to Judge Garry Orelien.

The judge is required to investigate Claude's request and has three months to decide if the facts in the case justify legal action.

What did the prosecutor allege?

The prosecutor said in a two-page report that phone records show Henry communicated with a key suspect in Moise's killing on the night the assassination occurred.

Claude said phone calls were made at 4:03 and 4:20 a.m. on July 7, adding that evidence shows the chief suspect, Joseph Badio, was in the vicinity of Moise's residence at that time.

That suspect, a former justice ministry official whom Henry has publicly defended, is currently on the run.

On Monday, Justice Minister Rockfeller Vincent ordered the chief of Haiti's National Police to boost security for the country's top prosecutor because he had received "important and disturbing" threats over the past five days.

Moise was shot dead after assailants stormed his private residence in the hills above the Haitian capital, plunging the impoverished nation deeper into turmoil.

jsi/wmr (AP, AFP, Reuters)