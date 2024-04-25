Haiti: Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigns

Ariel Henry's resignation as prime minister comes after months of gang violence in Haiti and as a new transitional council was sworn in. He had announced plans to resign in March.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigned on Thursday, paving the way for the establishment of a new government.

It comes after months of gang violence that has gripped the country, including parts of the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Also on Thursday, a new transitional council was sworn in to appoint a new interim government to pave the way for the first elections since 2016.

Finance Minister Patrick Boisvert is to serve as provisional prime minister after being appointed by Henry's remaining cabinet.

It was not immediately clear when the transitional council would select its own interim prime minister.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the new authorities in Haiti "to expedite the full implementation of the transitional governance arrangements," according to UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.





What do we know about Henry's resignation?

In a letter uploaded to social media on Thursday, Henry said his government had "served the nation in difficult times."

"I sympathize with the losses and suffering endured by our compatriots during this period," he said in the letter.

In another text published on the same day, Henry said that he chose to resign for "personal reasons."

Haiti's outgoing government formalized a transition process two weeks ago, a month after Henry announced his planned resignation.



Gangs launched coordinated attacks on Port-au-Prince, fired at the international airport and broke 4,000 inmates out of two prisons Image: Odelyn Joseph/AP Photo/picture alliance

Henry's resignation follows widespread gang violence

Gangs launched coordinated attacks that began on February 29 in Haiti's capital and surrounding areas. They opened fire on the main international airport, which has been closed since early March, and stormed Haiti's two biggest prisons, releasing over 4,000 people.

The attacks began when Henry was on an official visit to Kenya in an attempt to garner support for an international policing mission in Haiti.

He remains locked out of the Caribbean country.

"Port-au-Prince is now almost completely sealed off because of air, sea and land blockades," UNICEF director Cahterine Russel said.

More than 2,500 people were killed or injured in the violence between January and March, according to data from the United Nations INtegrated Office in Haiti (BINUH).

This is a 53% compared to the last three months of 2023.

UN Secretary General Guterres called on Haiti's new authorities to allow the deployment of a multinational security mission.

"The Secretary-General appeals to all member states to ensure the multinational security support mission receives the financial and logistical support it needs to succeed," said UN spokesperson Dujarric.

