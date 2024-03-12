Haiti: Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigns

PM Henry had held the position unelected since the 2021 assassination of the previous president.

Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry has resigned, the chair of the Caribbean Community said Monday.

"We acknowledge his resignation upon the establishment of a transitional presidential council and naming of an interim prime minister," said Caribbean Community chair Irfaan Ali, also the president of Guyana. Ali thanked Henry for his service to Haiti.

Henry had held the position, unelected, since the 2021 assassination of the previous president, Jovenel Moise.

Henry is currently stranded in the US territory of Puerto Rico, following his trip to Kenya last week to lobby for UN-backed police to be deployed in his country.

Violence has spiraled in the Caribbean nation in his absence, with the gangs demanding his resignation.

Last week, Haiti's government announced the extension of a state of emergency by a month, and a nighttime curfew in an effort to curb the gang violence that has engulfed the capital.

More updates to follow...

ss/jsi (Reuters, AFP)