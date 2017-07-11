 Haiti presidential security chief arrested over assassination | News | DW | 27.07.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Haiti presidential security chief arrested over assassination

Presidential security chief Jean Laguel Civil is suspected of being involved in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. A warrant was also issued for a top judge who was fired by Moise.

President Moise's wife attends a tribute for her late husband, President Moise, who is seen in a framed picture in the background

Haitian president Jovenel Moise was killed in his home on July 7

Haitian police said they had arrested presidential security chief Jean Laguel Civil as part of an ongoing investigation into President Jovenel Moise's July 7 assassination.

Moise was killed at his home in the middle of the night by armed commandos who bypassed the president's guards without any shots fired. His wife, Martine, was seriously injured.

"I can confirm that Jean Laguel Civil was arrested Monday by police as part of the investigation into the assassination of president Jovenel Moise," police spokeswoman Marie Michelle Verrier told French news agency AFP.

Watch video 01:35

Gunfire at slain Haitian President Moise's funeral

Civil had already been placed in solitary confinement at a prison in Delmas, near Port-au-Prince.

Civil's attorney, Reynold Georges, said his client's arrest was politically motivated. It has not been confirmed if Civil has been charged with anything.

Four police officers and judge targeted in the investigation

Authorities on Monday also issued a warrant for Wendelle Coq Thelot, a judge for the highest court in the country, who had been fired by Moise.

Port-au-Prince commissioner Bed-Ford Claude had also ordered immigration authorities to prohibit four police officers who were responsible for Moise's security from leaving the country.

Newly appointed Prime Minister Ariel Henry has promised to bring Moise's killers to justice.

So far at least 26 people have been arrested, including 18 former Colombian soldiers.

Watch video 03:59

Political chaos in Haiti: Prof. Günter Maihold speaks to DW

on/nm (AFP, AP)

Advertisement