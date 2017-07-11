Haiti police kill four after Jovenel Moise assassination

Police in Haiti announced late Wednesday that four "mercenaries" were killed in a gun battle that followed the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

Three police officers were temporarily taken hostage in the battle that followed the death of the late president, police chief Leon Charles announced during a television broadcast.

He added that officers were still searching for further suspects.

"We are chasing them so that either in the exchange of fire they will be killed or we will apprehend them."

What we know about the assassination of Jovenel Moise

Moise was shot dead in his home by a "well-coordinated" commando group with "foreign elements," according to interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph.

Moise's wife Martine was flown by helicopter to Miami for treatment.

Magistrate Carl Henry Destin told the Nouvelliste newspaper that Moise's body had been hit twelve times in the head, chest, hips and abdomen by shots fired from large caliber rifles and smaller 9mm pistols.

The late president of Haiti Jovenel Moise and his wife Martine who is being treated at a Miami hospital for gunshot wounds suffered during the attack on their home

"The president's office and bedroom were ransacked. We found him lying on his back, blue pants, a white shirt smeared with blood, his mouth open, his left eye gouged out," Destin said.

He added Moise's daughter Jomarlie was home when the assassination occurred but managed to hide in a bedroom. Two domestic staff members were tied up.

Local media reported Moise's killers were disguised as US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents, shouting "DEA operation" upon entry. AFP reported the assailants spoke English and Spanish.

In Washington, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said reports of DEA involvement were "absolutely false".

Moise was not the first head of Haiti to be assassinated while in office. The country's first ruler following independence brought about by a slave revolt, Jean-Jacques Dessalines, was murdered in 1806.

ar/rt (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)