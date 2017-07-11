Haiti PM Joseph to remain interim leader after president's assassination

UN Special Envoy to Haiti Helen La Lime said Thursday that interim Haitian Prime Minister Claude Joseph will lead the Caribbean nation until new elections are held.

She called on all sides in Haiti to deescalate tensions after the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in his private residence on Wednesday.

Assasination followed news that Joseph would be replaced

"Stakeholders need to set aside their differences and to chart a common way forward and overcome this difficult moment in a peaceful manner," La Lime told reporters in New York in virtual remarks after a UN Security Council meeting on the situation.

Moise's death has caused confusion about who is the country's legitimate leader, not least as Prime Minister Joseph had been scheduled to leave his post within days, to be replaced by neurosurgeon Ariel Henry. Moise had announced that transition the day before his assassination.

La Lime said Joseph assured her that he would hold first round parliamentary and presidential elections in September, with a second round taking place in November.

The UN envoy said the Security Council had discussed a request from Haiti for more security assistance. La Lime said that in regards to the aid, "Haiti needs to specify exactly what it is that they're after."

The hunt for suspects continues

The hunt for the perpetrators behind Moise's assassination has led to authorities arresting two men believed to be Haitian-Americans, the Associated Press (AP) reported Thursday.

Haiti's Elections Minister Mathias Pierre told AP that six people had been arrested since Wednesday's killing. Four other assailants were killed during fighting with the police, according to Haitian officials, with two others missing.

One of the Haitian-Americans arrested had previously worked as a bodyguard for the Canadian Embassy in Haiti. Pierre did not provide details on the second Haitian-American suspect.

President Joe Biden's administration has not confirmed whether any US citizens were arrested in connection with the killing. The US also acknowledged a request for investigative assistance from Haiti.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the Biden administration was in contact with Haitian officials "to discuss how the United States can assist going forward."

Moise's death has plunged the country of 11 million people into crisis. Moise became Haiti's president in February 2017.

Increased fuel prices first ignited protests against the government in 2018, with demonstrations continuing throughout 2019 and 2020 due to Haiti's economic problems and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Many of the protesters called for the resignation of Moise, who refused to step down.

