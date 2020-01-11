 Haiti marks 10 years since devastating earthquake | News | DW | 12.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Haiti marks 10 years since devastating earthquake

More than 300,000 people were killed when a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck near the capital, Port-au-Prince. Survivors received little of the more than $10 billion in aid that Haiti supposedly received in the aftermath.

Residents stand next to a cross during a memorial service honoring the victims of the 2010 earthquake, at Titanyen, a mass burial site north of Port-au-Prince, Haiti

Haitian President Jovenel Moise on Sunday placed a floral wreath at a memorial to the hundreds of thousands of victims killed in a devastating earthquake.

"We ate together, we slept together, we cried together, we prayed together," said Moise. "(But now) hatred and discord have filled our hearts … Today we need that solidarity, that unity" the nation had in the aftermath of the quake.

On January 2010, a disastrous 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck on the outskirts of the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, killing more than 300,000 people, according to government figures.

More than 1.5 million others were left without homes, triggering an unprecedented humanitarian situation on the island. Foreign government and international organizations pledged billions of dollars in aid but most economists agree that little actually made its way to the victims.

Read more: From Haiti to Madagascar: The world's forgotten crises

Watch video 01:19

Haiti: New houses wouldn't survive another quake

'Lost decade'

"It's a lost decade, totally lost," Haitian economist Kesner Pharel told Agence France-Presse. "The capital has not been rebuilt, but our poor governance is not the exclusive responsibility of the local authorities."

"At the international level we have not seen a mechanism for managing aid that would allow the country to benefit," he added.

It is unclear how much aid Haiti received in the wake of the earthquake but most experts say it was more than $10 billion (€9 billion).

Haiti remains the poorest country in the Western hemisphere. Nearly 60% of the population lives on less than $2.40 per day.

Many of the survivors left Port-au-Prince for places such as Canann, which lies about an hour drive outside of the capital. In Canaan, what was once a pristine hillside has been converted into a sprawling network of shanties now home to more than 300,000 people.

"If we were to have a quake of the same magnitude, the results would be the same," said Pharel. "The country was never rebuilt, and we've back to square one."

Read more: Haiti, the UN and the unintended effects of a peace mission

ls/cmk (Reuters, AFP)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • Port-au-Prince after the earthquake in 2010 (AP)

    Haiti struggles 10 years after catastrophic earthquake

    A country in ruins

    On January 12, 2010, shortly before 5 p.m., a 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit the Caribbean island nation of Haiti. The destruction was catastrophic. In some areas, 90% of buildings collapsed. At least 200,000 people were killed and more than a million were made homeless. It caused $6.6 billion (€5.9 billion) worth of damage – more than the country's entire gross domestic product.

  • Crosses set up as a memorial to the people killed in the Haiti earthquake (A.Shelley/Getty Images)

    Haiti struggles 10 years after catastrophic earthquake

    Disaster in a crisis-ridden nation

    January 2011. Crosses on a mass grave near the capital, Port-au-Prince. The earthquake hit a country already plagued with crises. In 2010, Haiti was the poorest nation in the western hemisphere — and it still is. It suffers from overpopulation and corruption. Natural disasters are not uncommon. After the earthquake, thousands more died in a cholera epidemic.

  • Haiti 100 Tage nach dem Erdbeben Flash-Galerie (AP)

    Haiti struggles 10 years after catastrophic earthquake

    Global solidarity

    A carefree moment in a camp for earthquake victims in March 2010. Help came from the UN, NGOs, and private individuals. Money for reconstruction flowed in from around the world. Bert Hoffmann, a political scientist at the German Institute of Global and Area Studies, told DW that many aid organizations were very effective at a local level, for example in building houses, supporting people in need.

  • Women carrying bags of rice on their heads in Port-au-Prince in March 2010 (AP)

    Haiti struggles 10 years after catastrophic earthquake

    Problematic aid

    US food aid donations provided short-term help to those affected during the emergency and immediate aftermath of the earthquake, Hoffmann said. "However, in the long term, free rice from the USA massively bankrupted the Haitian rice farmers," he added. "This kind of aid did not create sustainable structures for the country; it increased its dependence."

  • A man in front of a wall painted with a defaced picture of Haiti's president (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Blackwell)

    Haiti struggles 10 years after catastrophic earthquake

    Crisis after the crisis

    Waiting for work: Ten years after the earthquake, quality of life for the majority of Haitians has not improved. More than half the population lives below the poverty line of $2 per day. According to the German aid organization Welthungerhilfe, 35% of Haitians rely on food aid. The aid organization Doctors Without Borders said basic health care is inadequate.

  • A motorcycle rides through black smoke from burning tires during a protest in Port-au-Prince in November 2019 (imago images/Agencia EFE/J. M. Herve)

    Haiti struggles 10 years after catastrophic earthquake

    Tödliche Proteste

    For the past year and a half, mass unemployment, inflation, criminality and cronyism have driven Haitians onto the streets — as seen here in November. Many people have been killed in clashes between police and protesters. Pirmin Spiegel, director-general of the German Catholic development agency MISEREOR, recently warned that there was an increasing danger that civil war would break out in Haiti.

  • Haiti's President Jovenel Moise with the first lady and politicians (picture-alliance/AP Images/AP Photo/R. Blackwell)

    Haiti struggles 10 years after catastrophic earthquake

    Moise refuses to go

    The anger on the streets is directed at President Jovenel Moise (center), in office since February 2017. Among other things, the 51-year-old is said to have embezzled billions from a Venezuelan solidarity fund. He refuses to resign. When the Haitian parliament reconvenes on January 13, most of its representatives will have come to the end of their mandate. Moise could, in theory, rule by decree.

  • Rese Domini (Reuters/V. Baeriswyl )

    Haiti struggles 10 years after catastrophic earthquake

    Is change on the horizon?

    The opposition is divided, but activists want to keep fighting for change. "We need a government that responds to our needs," said 31-year-old Rese Domini (photo) from the organization MONEGAF. In December, Velina Charlier, a 39-year-old activist, told DW that she was demanding, "Moise's resignation, an anti-corruption trial and a radical change in the system."

  • Primary school students in a school in Haiti (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS.com/R. Tsong-Taatarii)

    Haiti struggles 10 years after catastrophic earthquake

    'Europe is silent'

    Aid organizations are calling on the international community to take action. Local products should be prioritized for food aid "to stimulate the domestic economy," Welthungerhilfe explained in November. MISEREOR's director-general called on Germany and the European Union to push for political change in Haiti.

  • Two friends on a trash-littered beach in a Port-au-Prince slum (picture-alliance/AP Images/D. N. Chery)

    Haiti struggles 10 years after catastrophic earthquake

    'Haiti is not hell on earth'

    December 2019, Port-au-Prince: Two friends on the beach. Political scientist Bert Hoffmann said the ongoing crisis should not obscure the existence of "many family and local structures that are functioning" in Haiti. The Caribbean state is "not hell on earth," he said. "It's a very poor but generally peaceful country that has a great culture."

    Author: Helena Kaschel


DW recommends

From Haiti to Madagascar: The world's forgotten crises

Crises and disasters threatened more than 132 million people in 2018, and many of them hardly made the headlines. The Care aid organization looks at humanitarian issues that were underreported last year. (21.02.2019)  

Haiti, the UN and the unintended effects of a peace mission

After 13 years, the United Nations is ending its stabilization mission in Haiti. But as the last UN soldiers leave the Caribbean island, many issues remain unresolved — for both Haiti and the UN. (16.10.2017)  

Haiti struggles 10 years after catastrophic earthquake

A decade after an earthquake leveled buildings in Haiti in January 2010, many people in the country still struggle against poverty and corruption. But there is still some hope change is coming. (12.01.2020)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Haiti: New houses wouldn't survive another quake  

Related content

BG Hiti Fabienne Menelas, Wisnetine Actilus

Haiti struggles 10 years after catastrophic earthquake 11.01.2020

A decade after an earthquake leveled buildings in Haiti in January 2010, many people in the country still struggle against poverty and corruption. But there is still some hope change is coming.

Venezuela LKWs des Roten Kreuzes mit Hilfsgütern außerhalb von Caracas

UN: 168 million people will need humanitarian help in 2020 04.12.2019

Conflicts and climate change will force one in 45 people to seek assistance in 2020, according to a new UN report. The world body launched a $29-billion appeal to help the most vulnerable people around the world.

Albanien Durres nach den Erdbeben

Albania earthquake: Germany's Angela Merkel vows aid for victims 01.12.2019

In the aftermath of Albania's deadly earthquake, Chancellor Angela Merkel has promised aid from Germany and the EU. Albania's prime minister has called for international help, saying it is "impossible to do this alone."

Advertisement