Haiti: Kidnapped missionaries released after October capture

The remaining twelve Canadian and American missionaries who were kidnapped in October by a gang in Haiti has been released, police spokesman Garry Desrosiers said on Thursday.

Two months ago, the twelve were traveling with Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries as part of a larger group of 17 when they were all kidnapped. Five members of the group had already been released.

In a statement, Christian Aid Ministries said, "We glorify God for answered prayer, the remaining 12 hostages are FREE!"

The release of the remaining 12 missionaries follows weeks of negotiations with the powerful criminal gang "400 Mawozo" responsible for the mass abduction on October 16.

The group of missionaries was abducted after leaving an orphanage east of the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince in an area controlled by the gang.

Five children including an 8-month-old baby were part of the group at the time of the kidnapping.

The 400 Mawozo gang had demanded a ransom of $1 million per person, threatening to kill hostages if ransom demands were not met.

More to come on this breaking news.

sms/aw (Reuters, EFE, AP, AFP)